Abrahamic Business Circle to hold members workshop in Dubai

The event provides members with a global network of contacts to raise capital, buy and sell companies, locate potential investments, joint ventures, distribution, and new clients.

By ALAN ROSENBAUM  
JANUARY 28, 2021 12:55
RAPHAEL NAGEL (photo credit: ABRAHAMIC BUSINESS CIRCLE)
RAPHAEL NAGEL
(photo credit: ABRAHAMIC BUSINESS CIRCLE)
 The Abrahamic Business Circle, the Dubai-based organization that fosters cooperation between peoples through tolerance and business relationships, will be holding its first Members Workshop on Thursday, on the subject of finance, real estate, and venture capital.
The all-day event is being held at the Grand Millennium Business Bay in Dubai and is sponsored by PhD Studies, i24News, Khaleej Times and The Jerusalem Post. The circle is under the patronage of His Highness, Sheikh Juma Bin Maktoum Juma Al Maktoum.
The program will be opened by Dr. Raphael Nagel, founder and chairman of the Abrahamic Business Circle, and will be followed by sessions on a variety of topics, including “Enhancing Financial Inclusion,” “A Paradigm Shift of Economic Growth,” and “Venture Capital and Where It’s Going in the Economic Normalization of the Region.”
As part of the all-day program, Joy Malka Rothenberg will deliver a keynote presentation titled “Israel – A New and Exciting Venture Partner.”
Rothenberg is a member of the circle’s advisory board. Other Israeli members of the board include Moshe Cohen, former international security manager in the Prime Minister’s Office, and Rena Krakowski-Riger, a former director of foreign affairs for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s private office in 2000-2003. She currently works with Israeli companies as a strategic and business adviser for scaling abroad.
Al Maktoum will also address the gathering and present awards to outstanding members of the organization. 
The Abrahamic Business Circle, co-sponsor of the upcoming UAE-Israel Business Summit to be held on April 6 in Dubai, was founded in 2020 by Nagel, businessman, philanthropist and economic adviser to financial bodies and governments around the world.
It provides members with a global network of contacts to raise capital, buy and sell companies, locate potential investments, joint ventures, distribution, and new clients.
Members hail from around the globe and countries throughout the region, including the Gulf states, Israel, Pakistan, Sudan, Morocco and Algiers.#


