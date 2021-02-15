Academy of Hebrew Language to set up shop in Jerusalem with global center

The Academy of the Hebrew Language chose the Meislitz, Kasif, Roitman architectural firm to build and design its next global center in Israel.

The new center will be placed in the National Quarter in Jerusalem, adjacent to the Knesset and the Israel Museum.

The Academy held a design competition in collaboration with the Association of Architects and Urban Builders in Israel to choose the architect of the global center. Some 100 architects put in bids to design the next structure.

Senior architects, members of planning institutions and representatives of the Academy were judges for the competition.

President of the Academy Professor Bar-Asher noted that the selection of its next builder and design is a "milestone in the establishment of the new Minveh for all the key stakeholders," including the Israeli government, the Municipality of Jerusalem and the Jerusalem Development Authority.

The 100,000-square-foot center will be built on a six-acre plot of land, with an estimated total cost of the project landing in the range of just under $50 million.

In a post-pandemic world, the Academy hopes to welcome more than 200,000 visitors a year at the global center.

