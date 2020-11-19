Activist compares Netanyahu to Hitler, drawing condemnations

Sadi Ben Shitrit, an Israeli activist, compared Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to Adolf Hitler at a demonstration Wednesday night sparking denunciations. Ben Shitrit, seen in a video that was shared on social media can be heard saying "In the 30s there was a bitter enemy of the Jews, he was in Germany, and he acted just like you; divided, incited, destroyed."Ben Shitrit tweeted on Thursday saying he stood by what he had said and that "there is a person who is...destroying the country. Wake up before it is too late."
President Reuven Rivlin responded to Ben Shitrit on Twitter saying that "comparing Prime Minister Netanyahu to the enemy of the Jews Hitler is not a legitimate protest. This kind of dialogue shocks the foundations of the common building that we have all built, and we must all condemn it."
Alternate Prime Minister and Defense Minister Benny Gantz tweeted that he condemned an activist's statement comparing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to Hitler on Thursday.
זה הסרטון המלא קשה לכם ?טוב מאוד מכוון שאני לא הולך להיות פוליטליקליקורקט.יש כאן בן אדם שעם שותפים הורס את המדינה.— סדי בן שטרית (@sadibenshitrit) November 19, 2020
תתעוררו לפני שיהיה מאוחר מידי.
וגם הבוקר נאמר בבירור, בלי אם ובלי אבל:— ראובן (רובי) ריבלין (@ruvirivlin) November 19, 2020
השוואת ראש הממשלה נתניהו לצורר היהודים היטלר איננה מחאה לגיטימית.
שיח שכזה מזעזע את יסודות הבניין המשותף שהקמנו ועל כולנו להוקיע אותו.
"There is no room in Israeli society for comparisons of this type that hurt the memory of the Holocaust. Even if there are intense divisions and disagreements over Netanyahu's way, this is not the way to express it," said Gantz.Opposition leader Yair Lapid also denounced the comparison on Twitter saying that "the comparison of Netanyahu to Hitler is no less than crazy and I strongly condemn it.""The radical Left calls Bibi Hitler, the radical Right harasses bereaved families, in the middle stands that sane center and asks 'have we gone crazy?' No, we have not gone crazy, these people do not represent us, they are not us, they are not the real Israel, we will not let them take over our lives and make us hate."
אין מקום בחברה הישראלית להשוואות מהסוג הזה שפוגעות בזכר השואה. גם אם יש מחלוקות קשות וחוסר הסכמה עם דרכו של נתניהו, לא זו הדרך להביע זאת.
The Black Flags movement, one of the organizations leading the protests against Netanyahu, said that "the statement should be condemned."השמאל הרדיקלי קורא לביבי היטלר, הימין הקיצוני מתנכל למשפחות שכולות, באמצע עומד המרכז השפוי ושואל את עצמו האם השתגענו? לא, לא השתגענו. האנשים האלה לא מייצגים אותנו, הם לא אנחנו, הם לא ישראל האמיתית. לא ניתן להם להשתלט על חיינו ולגרום לנו לשנוא.— יאיר לפיד - Yair Lapid (@yairlapid) November 19, 2020