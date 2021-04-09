The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Activists restore memorial of IDF solider following murderer's release

An event was held in honor of Moshe Tamam, which included his mother Galia and brother Oren, members of Im Tirtzu, IDF soldiers, and residents from nearby towns.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
APRIL 9, 2021 22:36
Restoration in progress. (photo credit: AVRAHAM KALLNER)
Restoration in progress.
(photo credit: AVRAHAM KALLNER)
Israeli activists from the Im Tirtzu organization erected a memorial in honor IDF soldier Moshe Tamam following the release of Rushdi Hamdan Abu Mukh, a member of the terror cell responsible for his murder, according to a press release from the organization. 
Tamam was killed in 1984 after being abducted and tortured a terrorist cell consisting of four Arab-Israelis.
Abu Mukh was released from prison on Monday after serving a 35-year sentence and returned to his home in Baka al-Gharbiya, near Haifa.  
The initiative, prompted by Im Tirtzu and the Shomron Regional Council, restored a fading memorial erected for Tamam near the town of Mevo Dotan in the West Bank, close to the area where Tamam's body was found. 
An event was held in honor of Tamam, which included his mother Galia and brother Oren, members of Im Tirtzu, IDF soldiers, and residents from nearby towns.
"The Tamam family is deeply moved and thankful for the people who came to restore the memorial in Moshe's memory. They are the salt of the earth," Oren Tamam said at the memorial. 
"We will continue to fight with all the legal means at our disposal in order to have the citizenship of the four Israeli-Arab terrorists who murdered Moshe to be revoked immediately. Every citizen who harms IDF soldiers or citizens of the country needs to know that his action will result in him being expelled from the country," he added.


