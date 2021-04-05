The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Arab-Israeli terrorist who murdered Moshe Tamam released from prison

Oren Tamam, Moshe's brother, and Transportation Minister Miri Regev have demanded that Abu Mukh's citizenship be revoked.

By TZVI JOFFRE  
APRIL 5, 2021 11:29
Palestinian prisoners wait to be released from Ketziot prison, southern Israel, October 1, 2007 (photo credit: RONEN ZVULUN / REUTERS)
Palestinian prisoners wait to be released from Ketziot prison, southern Israel, October 1, 2007
(photo credit: RONEN ZVULUN / REUTERS)
Arab-Israeli terrorist Rushdi Hamdan Abu Mukh, a member of the cell that murdered Israeli citizen Moshe Tamam, was released from prison on Monday after serving a 35-year sentence and returned to his home in Baka al-Gharbiya, near Haifa, according to Israeli media.
Video published by Palestinian media showed Abu Mukh being welcomed upon his arrival in Baka al-Gharbiya on Monday.
 
Oren Tamam, Moshe's brother, demanded that Abu Mukh's citizenship be revoked on Monday in an interview with Army Radio, saying, "We live a 10 minutes' drive from him. This b****** has been receiving support from the Palestinian Authority for decades. We could see this human scum in the mall near our house."
Abu Mukh is among one of the highest paid terrorists in the PA's pay-for-slay program. In 2019, Palestinian Media Watch reported that he had been paid more than NIS 1,561,500. The sum has presumably grown since then.
Ortal Tamam, Moshe's niece, stated that her family had contacted Interior Minister Arye Deri with a request to revoke Abu Mukh's citizenship more than a year ago, but Deri had so far refused to meet with the family, in posts on her Facebook page on Sunday.
"It is inconceivable that the killer of an IDF soldier, especially one who boasts of his murder, one who has become a hero, will return home," wrote Ortal Tamam. "But the killer Rushdi Abu Mukh is going to be my family's neighbor tomorrow, and Deri is not doing anything."
"Why does the interior minister have the power to revoke citizenship if not exactly for these cases? Denial of citizenship of one who sees the state soldiers as enemies to the point of murder? To the point of glorifying the killer?" asked Ortal Tamam in the post.
"My grandparents paid the dearest price for this country. They do not deserve to meet their son's killer at the supermarket or market or in line for a doctor," added Moshe's niece. "My father, my uncles and aunts, paid the dearest price for this country. They do not deserve to live in fear."
On Sunday, Transportation Minister Miri Regev also called for Abu Mukh's citizenship to be revoked. "There is nothing more moral and right than the Tamam family's demand to revoke the citizenship of the despicable terrorists who murdered the late Moshe Tamam," wrote Regev on Facebook.
In Baka al-Gharbiya, residents prepared on Sunday to celebrate the release of the terrorist, placing photos of the terrorists involved in the murder and decorations featuring the Palestinian flag. Abu Mukh had been in prison since 1986, before the signing of the Oslo Accords.
"We were shocked by the pictures of the celebrations of joy in Baka al-Gharbiya with PA flags, it is as if the country is paralyzed," said Oren Tamam to Army Radio. "He is a despicable killer - he has blood on his hands."
In 2014, Israeli authorities ordered residents of the town to remove a roadside mural featuring Abu Mukh and the other three Arab-Israeli terrorists who abducted and murdered Tamam in 1984 as part of a cell run by the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine. 


Tags Israeli Arabs Terrorism prisoner release Arab Israeli prison Terrorist
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Jordan: Israel keeps a close eye on its eastern neighbor - opinion

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
David Wolpe

Passover: Looking back and moving on

 By DAVID WOLPE
JJ Sussman

The ability to end the Haredi-secular conflict is within us - opinion

 By JJ SUSSMAN
ALAN BAKER

Biden's Israeli-Palestinian reset is premature, ill-advised - opinion

 By ALAN BAKER
Hannah Brown

A look back at the year of autism, COVID-19 - opinion

 By HANNAH BROWN

Most Read

1

Baby in Iraq first human documented with three penises

Baby crying [Illustrative]
2

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
3

Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine causes man's skin to peel off

Vials with a sticker reading, "COVID-19 / Coronavirus vaccine/ Injection only" and a medical syringe are seen in front of a displayed Johnson & Johnson logo in this illustration taken October 31, 2020.
4

US report reaffirms Jerusalem as Israel's capital, speaks of occupation

A general view of Jerusalem's Old City shows the Western Wall, Judaism's holiest site, in the foreground as the Dome of the Rock, located on the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, is seen in the background.
5

Could mRNA COVID-19 vaccines be dangerous in the long-term?

Coronavirus vaccine under development (illustrative)

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by