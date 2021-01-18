The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Adelson was buried on Mount of Olives – why not renovate this holy site?

Adelson's wish to be buried on the Mount of Olives shows his clear love of the Holy City of Jerusalem, ICHH claims.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JANUARY 18, 2021 18:48
Stones placed in remembrance lie on grave tablets on the Mount of Olives Jewish cemetary as the sun sets in Jerusalem (photo credit: LASZLO BALOGH/ REUTERS)
Stones placed in remembrance lie on grave tablets on the Mount of Olives Jewish cemetary as the sun sets in Jerusalem
(photo credit: LASZLO BALOGH/ REUTERS)
The late Jewish-American casino magnate and political king-maker Sheldon Adelson was buried on the Mount of Olives on Friday – and this expressed his love of the Holy City of Jerusalem, the International Committee of Har HaZeitim (Mount of Olives – ICHH) said in a Monday press release.
The famous site is deeply meaningful for Jewish people around the world as popular belief has it that those buried there will be the first to return to life when the Messiah redeems humanity. Noted Jewish leaders had been buried there since the First Temple period and visitors can pay their respects to the religious scholar Nachmanides, the Hebrew language scholar and activist Eliezer Ben-Yehuda and poet Else Lasker-Schüler who are among those interred there.
The ICHH was created by two brothers, Avraham and Menachem Lubinsky, who felt that the heritage site needs to be better maintained. Their points were that a visitor’s center should be created, security guards placed to defend graves from being vandalized, and that the site should be accessible to all visitors. The press release calls on the government to restore roughly 30,000 graves. The committee is directed by Shalom Lerner, the former deputy mayor of Beit Shemesh.
"It is time to build a fitting visitor center which will also serve as a historical and educational center,” Lerner said. “It is our obligation to prepare the mountain for the great day of Techiyat HaMeitim (resurrection of the dead) of our beloved ones.”
The graves had indeed been defiled during the 20th century by Jordan when its soldiers used Jewish tombstones to build an army barracks near the Mount of Olives before the Six Day War.
Menachem Lubinsky argued that, seeing how former prime minister Ehud Olmert was discussing the option of Israel managing the holy site with other nations such as Jordan and Saudi Arabia, it is important that a visitor’s center jointly operated by Jews from Israel and abroad will be built to mark the Jewish nature of the site, Hamodia reported two years ago.
 
   



Tags Ehud Olmert jewish sheldon adelson
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Iranian intents: Tehran appears to be dodging terms of deal

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

24th Knesset: Another round of abnormal elections

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Micah Halpern

How COVID changed Jewish life

 By MICAH HALPERN
David Klahr

A call for Israeli politics to return to core, humanistic values

 By DAVID KLAHR
Amotz Asa-El

'Jenin, Jenin': A modern day blood libel

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

Baron Benjamin de Rothschild dies at 57 after suffering heart attack

Baron Benjamin de Rothschild 1963-2021.
3

13 Israelis suffer facial paralysis after coronavirus vaccine - report

A HEALTHCARE worker prepares a COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination center in Rehovot on Monday.
4

New York State Bar investigates Giuliani for role in Capitol riots

Rudy Giuliani delivers remarks before Donald Trump rallies with supporters in Council Bluffs, Iowa, U.S., September 28, 2016.
5

Coronavirus: 67-year-old jabbed with five doses instead of one

Vials of vaccinations against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and syringes are seen as Israel continues its national vaccination drive, during a third national COVID lockdown, at a Maccabi Health Fund branch in Ashdod, Israel December 29, 2020

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by