The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Aharon David Gordon - New access to a compelling early Zionist

Unfortunately, there is little available on Gordon for the English reader, until now.

By ARI ACKERMAN  
JANUARY 21, 2021 01:50
BOOK REVIEW author Dr. Ari Ackerman among some tomes. (Michal Fattal) (photo credit: MICHAL FATTAL)
BOOK REVIEW author Dr. Ari Ackerman among some tomes. (Michal Fattal)
(photo credit: MICHAL FATTAL)
The writings of Aharon David Gordon (1856-1922) are currently receiving considerable scholarly attention. A number of works examining the philosophy of perhaps the most important ideologue of Labor Zionism – and a new critical edition of his main philosophic work, Man and Nature (Adam v’Teva) – have been recently published. Unfortunately, there is little available on Gordon for the English reader. This lacuna has been filled by an essential study of Gordon’s philosophy by Yossi Turner, a professor of modern Jewish thought at the Schechter Institute, titled Quest for Life: A Study in Aaron David Gordon’s Philosophy of Man in Nature. 
Turner provides a helpful biographic introduction and places Gordon in the historical context of the Second Aliyah (immigration) movement. He also offers a general comparison between Gordon’s conception of the self and the philosophical anthropologies of Darwin, Marx, Nietzsche and Kant. However, the heart of the work is devoted to explicating the philosophical foundation of Gordon’s outlook. Turner argues that “the substance of his [i.e. Gordon’s] philosophic thought is a consideration of human existence as an aspect of nature.” Indeed, Gordon views authentic and healthy human existence and creativity as a continuation of the infinite generative process of the natural cosmos. For Gordon, this type of natural human living is considered a “life of expansion” that allows the human being to be in touch with the cosmic force, which Gordon identifies with God. 
Turner explains that this organic conception of the relation of humanity and nature is also at heart of Gordon’s social, cultural and religious philosophy. It also provides the philosophic justification for his unique approach to nationalism in general and Labor Zionism in particular. Gordon conceives labor (avodah) as a spiritual act that connects human beings to nature, and in the case of Zionism, can engender organic Jewish communities in the Land of Israel. Thus, by connecting with the source of life, the pioneers of the Second Aliyah are able to work toward the renewal of the Jewish people. 
This search for life is also conceived as a spiritual and cultural act. For Gordon, unlike much of Labor Zionism’s proponents, labor does not stand in necessary opposition to culture or religion. Rather, he argues for the adoption of cultural and religious activity that can serve as additional means of creating individual and national vitality. Gordon’s vision of national revival is such that the creative energies of the Jewish people will be renewed through immersion in family, community, national culture, a Divine cosmic force and nature. 
It is crucial to underscore that the strength of Turner’s book is not just in its lucid and accessible presentation of central themes in Gordon’s philosophy. It also examines Gordon’s writings for their relevance to problems that challenge Israeli society and the Jewish world. Thus, in the postscript to the work, Turner brings to the surface the contemporary repercussions of Gordon’s approach.
According to Turner, “The contemporary period suffers from an exacerbation of the same difficulties Gordon confronted in his time.” Turner focuses particularly on the contribution of Gordon to addressing the pernicious impact of a technologically grounded society on the Jewish people and on humanity as a whole. He argues that by examining contemporary society with a Gordonian lens, we can see the extent to which the Jewish and social self have become fragmented. He also suggests that in response, we should adopt Gordon’s outlook and exploit Jewish cultural study as a means of rehabilitating an organic sense of Jewish self, community and peoplehood. 
In short, Turner has provided a concise and penetrating account of the philosophy of AD Gordon. Most notably, the philosophic and spiritual outlook of one of the most creative and novel early twentieth-century Jewish philosophers is now available for English readers. Turner’s treatment of Gordon will be of interest to scholars of modern Jewish thought, however, his treatment is relatively free of philosophical jargon and will also be accessible to a general audience. It should also interest anyone who is grappling with current problems of Jewish existence inasmuch as Turner frames Gordon’s philosophy as a possible antidote to the ills of post-modern Jewish society.  
The writer is a lecturer on Jewish philosophy and education at the Schechter Institute of Jewish Studies in Jerusalem and a professor of TALI Jewish Education.
QUEST FOR LIFE: A STUDY IN AHARON DAVID GORDON’S PHILOSOPHY OF MAN IN NATURE
By Dr. Yossi (Joseph) Turner
Academic Studies Press
174 pages; $99


Tags Labor Zionism Second Aliya book review
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

The police have not created a deterrence for coronavirus violators

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

A cry for change – Shira Iskov

 By EMILY SCHRADER
David Klahr

A call for Israeli politics to return to core, humanistic values

 By DAVID KLAHR
Susan Hattis Rolef

24th Knesset: Another round of abnormal elections

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Kenneth Bandler

How can rising online antisemitism be stopped? - opinion

 By KENNETH BANDLER

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

COVID-19 vaccine: 13 out of nearly 2 mil. Israelis suffer facial paralysis

A HEALTHCARE worker prepares a COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination center in Rehovot on Monday.
3

Baron Benjamin de Rothschild dies at 57 after suffering heart attack

Baron Benjamin de Rothschild 1963-2021.
4

Parler CEO and family in hiding after receiving death threats

A man wearing a "Trump 2020" sweatshirt uses his mobile phone during a "Stop the Steal" protest outside Milwaukee Central Count the day after Milwaukee County finished counting absentee ballots, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, U.S. November 5, 2020
5

Coronavirus: 67-year-old jabbed with five doses instead of one

Vials of vaccinations against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and syringes are seen as Israel continues its national vaccination drive, during a third national COVID lockdown, at a Maccabi Health Fund branch in Ashdod, Israel December 29, 2020

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by