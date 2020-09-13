Ahead of Jewish New Year, YAHAD sees rise in need of support by IDF troops

Ahead of the Jewish New Year (Rosh Hashana) approaches, Yahad-United for Israel’s Soldiers has identified an increase in demand for financial assistance for lone soldiers and soldiers from low-income families due to the economic fallout caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

“Usually before the holidays, we see a rise in need, but especially now because of corona,” YAHAD CEO Yaron Be’ery told The Jerusalem Post. “This year, we are seeing a change, for the worse. The amount of soldiers who are in need of these donations has increased. The [corona] situation has made it so that more and more soldiers are in need, on top of those who we knew would need help.”

Though Yahad has since the outbreak of the pandemic distributed hundreds of goods such as beds, washing machines, and refrigerators and even baby products to the families of low-income, there has been a record demand for financial support by soldiers in need.

According to the agency, the funds for the soldiers-which will be distributed over the course of the week- would help them and their families purchase basic food products for the holiday.

That rise in need, he said, has seen the organization raise NIS 8.5 million to be distributed to lone soldiers and soldiers in need in the form of a NIS 600 gift card to be used in supermarkets.

“Sixty percent of lone soldiers who received the gift cards have already used them whereas in the past they would have used them a month or two later,” Be’ery told the Post.

But unlike in previous years where only those who had been recognized by the military as lone soldiers or those who came from low-income families, this year YAHAD has expanded their criteria and those who are not officially recognized by the IDF will also receive the gift card.

In total, over 12,000 soldiers will get help from YAHAD over the holidays.

And for the first time, lone soldiers who were discharged from the IDF in the past year and are in need of financial assistance can also reach out to the organization, Be’ery told the Post.

With many soldiers, including lone soldiers who have no family support in the country, discharged less than six months before the coronavirus pandemic, they do not qualify for unemployment benefits from the state because they have not accumulated enough time as citizens with employment.

“We’ve understood the situation is different,” Be’ery said, adding that “it’s not a question of if, but when we go into another lockdown, we will make sure that every soldier will get a holiday meal and the holiday atmosphere as best as we can give.”

YAHAD has been playing a central role throughout the coronavirus crisis, from having one of their Olga Recreation Village hospitality facility used as a coronavirus isolation center for lone soldiers to raising funds to purchasing medical equipment like defibrillators as well as goods for soldiers in isolation like PlayStation kits and hygiene and sweet kits.

Through the organization’s "Friendship Fund" project, soldiers can also receive financial assistance in purchasing home furniture, household electrical equipment, and more.

Israel’s Defense and Finance Ministries will also allocate NIS 10 million to support some 2,000 discharged lone soldiers ahead of the Rosh Hashana holiday. The soldiers, who were previously eligible for financial aid from the Defense Ministry will receive a third financial aid package for the sum of NIS 4,000.

The previous two packages were distributed during the early stages of the coronavirus outbreak and in total the discharged lone soldiers will have received a total of NIS 12,000.

According to the outline developed by the Defense and Finance Ministries and implemented by the Released Soldiers Fund, the amount of the deposit will be automatically wired to the veteran’s bank account that was in use at the time of their service. If the bank account has been changed or closed, they can receive the funds at the post office.