Air Force participates in a joint exercise in Greece

IAF fighter jets are set to take part in the "Iniohos" exercise starting on Sunday in Greece.

The exercise will include dozens of aircraft, in which the IAF will participate alongside several other partnering nations, the IDF said in a statement on Sunday. It said that they will simulate scenarios of air-to-air combat, air superiority, and advanced surface-to-air missile threats above enemy territory.

The exercise is designed to strengthen cooperation between the participating forces and sustain high-quality training between the participants.

The multitude of partners in the exercise presents a unique challenge for the aircrews involved, which will improve their ability to prepare for different combat scenarios, the statement read.

The IAF continues to carry out international exercises in the shadow of the coronavirus, in order to strengthen both its international ties as well as its readiness for a wide range of scenarios.

The IAF will participate in the exercise with the "Raam" (F15i) aircraft from the 69th Squadron, the "Sufa" (F16i) from the 107th Squadron, the "Ree'm" from the 120th Squadron, and the "Nachshon" (G-550) from the 122nd Squadron.

Air Force Chief Maj.-Gen. Amikam Norkin said: "The holding of international exercises, including first-of-their-kind collaborations, opens a door for mutual learning and enhancing the strategic capabilities of the Israeli Air Force. We are strengthening our ties with strategic countries, with the understanding that mutual learning will make us better prepared for a wide range of real-time scenarios.”