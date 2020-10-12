The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Alroy-Preis maintains: Preschools cannot open Sunday

Other Health Ministry officials disagree

By MAAYAN JAFFA-HOFFMAN  
OCTOBER 12, 2020 19:01
Israeli kids wearing school bags ahead of the first day of school and kindergarten outside their home in Jerusalem on August 31, 2020, The Israeli secular state education system will open tomorrow. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
Israeli kids wearing school bags ahead of the first day of school and kindergarten outside their home in Jerusalem on August 31, 2020, The Israeli secular state education system will open tomorrow.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
The head of Public Health Services Dr. Sharon Alroy-Preis maintained on Monday that preschools are unlikely to open Sunday, claiming the infection rate will still be too high to safely reopen.
Speaking at a briefing, Alroy-Preis said that “we will open the first stage, which includes the preschools, when we meet the morbidity indices. We have not yet met them.”
The criteria set by the ministry for rolling out phase 1 of the country’s exit strategy, which will be debated on Tuesday at the coronavirus cabinet meeting, is 2,000 or fewer new daily patients per day and a reproduction (R) rate of 0.8 or less.
Her statements contradicted remarks made earlier in the day by both Prof. Ronni Gamzu and Prof. Itamar Grotto, both whom said that they believed schools would open on Sunday.
N12 reported that “at the exact same time” that Alroy-Preis was making her statement that preschools would not open, Director-General Chezy Levy was telling the station that he believes they will. 
"We believe we can open preschools on Sunday," Levy told Channel 12.
Alroy-Preis said that today about 30% of the country is still living in red zones.
At the same time, she rolled out several changes to the way the ministry will handle coronavirus from today onwards, including that the ministry will run tests on all preschool teachers before classes begin, which will also apply to school teachers when older grades resume.
“That way, we can open up more safely,” she said. 
She noted that there would be a change in recovery time: Patients who have been diagnosed with coronavirus will be able to consider themselves free of the virus after 10 days, as long as the last three days are symptom free. Then, they can be tested and leave their homes.
For patients who have been hospitalized, that number will be 20 days.
Moreover, she said that the country would start running serological (antibody) tests on people who have lived with or believe they have come in contact with a sick patient. If they are found to have developed immunity to the virus, then they will no longer need to enter isolation if they come in contact with a sick person.
Also, they will not have to enter isolation if they return to Israel from a red state.


Tags school israeli health news Health Ministry back to school preschool Coronavirus Coronavirus in Israel coronavirus lockdown Coronavirus Live Updates Israel Coronavirus
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo UN makes mockery of its Human Rights Council By JPOST EDITORIAL
Zalman Shoval Peace Now doctrines are outdated, its time to move on By ZALMAN SHOVAL
Felice Friedson Setting the Saudi stage for normalization By FELICE FRIEDSON
MICHAL COTLER-WUNSH: Being statesmanlike meant we had to hold ourselves accountable to the word that defines us. The ‘bureaucrats’ who deserve our thanks By MICHAL COTLER-WUNSH
Ira Forman Combatting antisemitism: Why the world needs to adopt the IHRA definition By IRA FORMAN

Most Read

1 2020 features first global Halloween Blue Moon since WWII
A super moon is pictured at the beginning of a total lunar eclipse above Rafah in southern Gaza Strip, on September 28, 2015.
2 Nof Hagalil fire under control, arson suspected in other fires
A fire engulfs a house in the city of Nof HaGalil, October 9, 2020.
3 India-Israel 30-second coronavirus test should be 'ready in days'
Eight packages at the Foreign Ministry's warehouse intended to be sent to India to assist with combating the coronavirus
4 Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus
Sonovia mask
5 COVID-19 could cause male infertility - new Israeli study
Frozen vials of sperm are seen preserved in an azote cooled container in a laboratory in Paris, France, September 13, 2019

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by