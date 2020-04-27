The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
An empty Western Wall ceremony begins Memorial Day 2020

All cemeteries closed during Israel's most sacrosanct day due to coronavirus regulations

By ANNA AHRONHEIM  
APRIL 27, 2020 21:20
The Memorial torch being lit at the Western Wall Memorial Day ceremony 2020 by IDF Widows and Orphans' Organization Chairwoman Tami Shelah (photo credit: AMOS BEN-GERSHOM/GPO)
The Memorial torch being lit at the Western Wall Memorial Day ceremony 2020 by IDF Widows and Orphans' Organization Chairwoman Tami Shelah
(photo credit: AMOS BEN-GERSHOM/GPO)
(photo credit: AMOS BEN-GERSHOM/GPO)
Israelis stood in silence and bowed their heads for one minute Sunday evening as the memorial siren blared across the country in commemoration for Israel’s Memorial Day.
Memorial Day opened at 8PM with the siren in memory of the fallen followed by the official ceremony at the Western Wall with President Reuven Rivlin, IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kochavi, the head of the IDF’s Manpower Directorate Maj.-Gen. Moti Almoz, Nahal Brigade Commander Col.Yisrael Shomer, and others, all who were wearing face masks and observing social distancing.
The memorial torch was lit by IDF Widows and Orphans' Organization Chairwoman Tami Shelah, the widow of Major-General Ehud Shelah who fell during the Yom Kippur War.
For the first time in the state’s history, the ceremony was held without an audience and  all cemeteries and memorial sites across the country were closed Monday evening and will remain shuttered until Thursday morning as part of the government’s lockdown regulations to curb the spread of the deadly coronavirus.
The ceremony marked the beginning of the day which honors the 23,816 security personnel who have died defending the State of Israel since the beginning of the modern Jewish movement in the Land of Israel in 1860 and the 3,153 victims of terror in Israel and abroad.
The past year saw 75 names added to the list of fallen servicemen and 33 disabled veterans who succumbed to injuries sustained during their service. One Israeli civilian, Rina Schnerb, was added to the list of terror victims after she was killed in an bombing attack near the West Bank settlement of Dolev last August.
Ahead of Memorial Day, flags of the state along with a black ribbon, wreath were placed on all graves throughout the country. Memorial candles and troops saluted each grave.
With his voice cracking, Rivlin addressed bereaved families who “this year are alone in your rooms, listening to the echoes of their voices. We cannot come to your homes, we cannot stand alongside you at the military cemeteries. We cannot embrace you, to hold you close when the siren pierces the silence, tearing at our hearts.”
“I know, dear families, that you do not need Memorial Day, to remember. You have so many more days, so many more nights, all year. This day is for us. So that we can, even just for a minute, know the names and the faces, the lives and the stories of the men and women of this country, of your loved ones,” the President said.“This year, we cannot cry together, this year we cannot look each other in the eye,”
Nevertheless, “this year, more than ever, we will give them all life. We will all be memorial candles to the lives they lived and to the lives they will never live. We will embrace you, beloved families, from afar, our hearts with yours. Our souls are bound up with yours.”
Addressing the bereaved families at the ceremony at the Western Wall, Kochavi said that despite the distance, all the people of Israel are together with them “through all sorts of screens” dedicating time to remember and honor the fallen.
“Many of the families in the country have relatives, neighbors or acquaintances, who gave their lives, and most of the people have a deep sense of identification with sacrifice. The whole nation of Israel is grieving today, but the pain of your families cannot be described,” he said. “It is constant and infinite, residing in the heart and consciousness, present like the circulation of blood in the body, and pulsing continuously. And the pulse increases every time you hear the song he loved, every time you prepare the dish she loved, and every time you see a soldier with a beret of the same color and then imagination and reality mix.”
The deaths of IDF soldiers and commanders, Kochavi said, “allowed us to live a safe life in the State of Israel.”
“There is now almost no place in Israel that is not soaked in the blood of our fighters. But nowadays, on the roads that armored vehicles broke down, thousands of cars now travel, instead of where fighters lost their lives, bustling settlements have been set up, and places where companies and battalions and brigades have marched there are now cities,” the chief of staff said.
“And now in our generation, it is our duty to continue to ensure life with confidence. Faced with enemies and terrorist armies who never stop trying to hurt the citizens of the State of Israel - the IDF stands ready, powerful, and offensive. We will face each mission with willingness and determination, and we will win.”
Defense Minister Naftali Bennett, who visited Mount Herzl earlier on Monday, accompanied by Kochavi and the head of the Families and Commemoration Department within the Defense Ministry Aryeh Moalem, met with Shelah and bereaved families.
During the visit, Bennett inaugurated the presentation of the digital visitor's book at the State Memorial Hall for Israel's fallen, which marks the beginning of the "Remembered Forever" project and allows visitors to light a candle in memory of the fallen and leave a message in the hall.
“This year is different, this year Memorial Day is actually spread over almost a week, and I want to thank the wonderful soldiers who are here and in all the cemeteries,” Bennett said. “I tell the families I love you very much and regret that this year was not possible to come and commemorate on Memorial Day itself,” Bennett said. “I just guarantee that we didn't do it maliciously, but a genuine desire to keep you safe.”
Defense officials have called on the Israeli public to honor their loved ones at home “using digital means,” and all ceremonies will be broadcast live including the state memorial ceremony on Mount Herzl on Tuesday morning following the two-minute siren at 11AM.
The names of the fallen will be read at Mount Herzl from 7:30 AM to 10 AM and at 1PM the state ceremony honoring terror victims will be held, also with no audience.


