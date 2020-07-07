Annexation can still happen in July – US official

Israel may still apply sovereignty to parts of the West Bank in July, a source familiar with the discussion said Tuesday, despite the spike in coronavirus cases in both countries.The US source said that sovereignty moves, in accordance with US President Donald Trump’s peace plan, are “still possible” this month. US special representative for international negotiations Avi Berkowitz plans to meet with Trump’s senior adviser Jared Kushner on Wednesday to report what he and National Security Council member Scott Leith heard in meetings with Israeli officials last week. They plan to have a series of discussions, at the end of which Trump is expected to weigh in.Another Trump administration source said on Tuesday that recent discussions between officials in both countries have been mostly focused on ways to cooperate in fighting COVID-19 – with both countries showing a sharp increase in cases in recent weeks – and not sovereignty.Last week, Alternate Prime Minster Benny Gantz said several times that any sovereignty moves must wait until Israel is done handling the pandemic and related economic crisis. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu dismissed Gantz’s statements, saying that the Blue and White party is not relevant to his decisions on the matter.Neither mentioned sovereignty in their statements to their Knesset factions on Monday.The Trump administration’s “Vision for Peace” would allow Israel to apply sovereignty to 30% of the West Bank, including all settlements and the Jordan Valley. The rest of the West Bank would be designated for a demilitarized Palestinian state, if the Palestinian Authority meets certain conditions, such as stopping incitement to terrorism and granting civil rightsThe coalition agreement between Likud and Blue and White said Netanyahu could bring extending sovereignty to a vote in the cabinet or Knesset on July 1, but he did neither, saying only that discussions on the matter continueNetanyahu has yet to divulge whether he plans to extend Israeli law to the full 30% the Trump plan offers, or less. Gantz is thought to prefer a move that would only include major settlement blocs.