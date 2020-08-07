Anti-government, anti-Netanyahu protests gain momentum outside Israel

For weeks, many disgruntled Israelis have flooded the streets of Jerusalem and other major cities in Israel in anti-government protests, and they are now getting additional support from ex-pats in the US, WeCanDoIt wrote in a press release.
Anti-Netanyahu protests outside of Israel first took place in San Francisco, at the beginning of August, and than spread to several other cities around the world where many Israeli ex-pats have found new homes for themselves. Now, it seems that they have gathered momentum and are becoming a real trend, as seven rallies are planned to take place over the weekend in different cities across North America, including Boston, Miami, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Washington, DC and Toronto.Rachel Batish, one of the protest leaders in the US said that “we are first of all Israelis with any worries about what is happening in our beloved homeland and we want to make sure that Israel stays a vital Democratic state.”
The aim of these protests, according to the organizers, is to express their solidarity with their compatriots at home and to protest against what they consider to be anti-democratic measures promoted by the government, in particularity the coronavirus restrictions, which they say undermine the Knesset.