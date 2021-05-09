Arab foreign ministers to hold meeting on Jerusalem unrest

The meeting will be held at the request of the Palestinian Authority in wake of the current tensions in Jerusalem, especially at the al-Aqsa Mosque compound on the Temple Mount and the neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah, where a number of Arab families face eviction from their homes, which were owned by Jews before 1948.

On the eve of the meeting, PA President Mahmoud Abbas and Jordan’s King Abdullah discussed during a phone call the situation of Jerusalem. Abbas and Abdullah agreed to continue coordination and joint efforts to “halt Israeli assaults on Jerusalem, its holy sites and residents,” according to the PA’s official news agency Wafa.

Abbas also received a phone call from Tunisian President Kais Saied, who voiced his country’s support for the Palestinians, Wafa reported.

Saied also briefed Abbas on Tunisia’s effort to convene a special session of the United Nations Security Council to discuss the latest flare-up of violence in Jerusalem and Israeli “violation” in the city.

Nabil Abu Rudaineh, spokesman for the PA presidency, described the events of the past few weeks in Jerusalem as a “victory” for the Palestinians. “The battle of Jerusalem proved to everyone that the Palestinian people are greater than all the conspiracies hatched against them,” he said. “The victory achieved by the sons of our heroic people in Jerusalem will not be compromised. The Palestinians imposed their historical narrative and foiled [former US President Donald Trump’s] the Deal of the Century.”

The PA and several Palestinian factions on Sunday warned that Jews were planning to “storm” the al-Aqsa Mosque compound on Monday during the Flag March to celebrate Jerusalem Day. They called on Palestinians to converge on the holy site to “thwart” any attempt to storm it by “Jewish extremists and settlers.”

Arab League foreign ministers are scheduled to hold an extraordinary virtual meeting on Tuesday to discuss the latest developments in Jerusalem.