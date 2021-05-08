Palestinian prayer-goers walk to Jerusalem as police close roads

In response to the road blockage, the police spokesperson indicated that they intend to prevent anyone wishing to commit violent acts from arriving in Jerusalem. "The Israel Police respects all religions and will continue to allow freedom of worship. At the same time, the police will not allow protesters to arrive in Jerusalem for the purpose of participating in violent disturbances," the statement concluded. The row of buses, a dozen spotted at least, was heading to Jerusalem, bringing Muslim people to pray at al-Aqsa mosque. However, the buses were left standing in place as police conducted check-ups, so passengers embarked on foot. According to Israeli media, one specific bus was stopped for investigation of the passengers, leaving the entire road blocked.In response to the road blockage, the police spokesperson indicated that they intend to prevent anyone wishing to commit violent acts from arriving in Jerusalem."The Israel Police respects all religions and will continue to allow freedom of worship. At the same time, the police will not allow protesters to arrive in Jerusalem for the purpose of participating in violent disturbances," the statement concluded.

Laylat al-Qadr marks the day in Islam in which it was believed that the Quran was first sent to the world from Heaven.



Route 1 was left at a standstill as a result of the check-ups. Route 1 was left at a standstill as a result of the check-ups.

Tensions have risen substantially throughout Jerusalem, the West Bank and Gaza during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan over the potential eviction of Palestinians from Jerusalem homes in the disputed neighborhood of Meanwhile, Israel Police beefed up security forces throughout Jerusalem ahead of what are expected to be more confrontations with Palestinian protesters.Tensions have risen substantially throughout Jerusalem, the West Bank and Gaza during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan over the potential eviction of Palestinians from Jerusalem homes in the disputed neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah in east Jerusalem



Violent clashes broke out at the cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); }); if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";} Violent clashes broke out at the Temple Mount in Jerusalem on Friday between worshipers and security forces, just as tens of thousands of Muslim worshipers gathered to mark the last Friday prayers of the Ramadan month of fasting.

Meanwhile, dozens of protesters carrying Palestinian flags gathered in Clock Square of Jaffa on Saturday evening, crying out chants about al-Aqsa Mosque, Sheikh Jarrah and voicing opposition to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Demonstrations by Arab-Israelis and Palestinians also have been taking place in numerous localities on Saturday over police conduct at the Al-Aqsa Mosque on Friday. At least 205 Palestinians and 18 Israeli officers were injured, drawing international condemnations and calls for calm, from the US to the UAE.Meanwhile, dozens of protesters carrying Palestinian flags gathered in Clock Square of Jaffa on Saturday evening, crying out chants about al-Aqsa Mosque, Sheikh Jarrah and voicing opposition to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.Demonstrations by Arab-Israelis and Palestinians also have been taking place in numerous localities on Saturday over police conduct at the Al-Aqsa Mosque on Friday.

Palestinian prayer-goers were spotted walking up to Jerusalem on foot on Saturday afternoon as Israel Police stopped one of a long line of buses heading into Jerusalem just ahead of Laylat al-Qadr, just one day after violent clashes erupted on the Temple Mount.