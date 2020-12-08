Arab woman from Bi'ina considering run for Israel presidency - report

For the first time in Israel's history, an Arab woman, Alham Kazan, has announced her intention to run for the role of Israel's president, according to a tweet which cited two Arab news sources, Hala TV and the Arab news site Panet.Alham Kazan is a businesswoman from the northern town of Bi'ina.
She will run against Labor Leader Amir Peretz, who has also declared his intention to run for the role of president of Israel. The other officially announced candidates are former Likud MK Yehudah Glick and former Labor Party minister Shimon Shetreet.הערוץ הערבי האלא טיוי ואתר פאנט :— Bassam Jaber (@Bassamjab) December 7, 2020
לראשונה בתולדות מדינת ישראל אשה ערבייה הכריזה על כוונתה להתמודד על תפקיד נשיאת מדינת ישראל .
מדובר באשת העסקים אלהאם כאזן מהישוב ביענה שבגליל . pic.twitter.com/LyESDc2O7V
Gil Hoffman contributed to this report.