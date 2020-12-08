The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Arab woman from Bi'ina considering run for Israel presidency - report

Alham Kazan, a businesswoman from the northern town of Bi'ina has declared her intention to run for the role

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
DECEMBER 8, 2020 06:31
presidents residence st (photo credit: AP)
presidents residence st
(photo credit: AP)
For the first time in Israel's history, an Arab woman, Alham Kazan, has announced her intention to run for the role of Israel's president, according to a tweet which cited two Arab news sources, Hala TV and the Arab news site Panet.
Alham Kazan is a businesswoman from the northern town of Bi'ina.
She will run against Labor Leader Amir Peretz, who has also declared his intention to run for the role of president of Israel.
The other officially announced candidates are former Likud MK Yehudah Glick and former Labor Party minister Shimon Shetreet.
Gil Hoffman contributed to  this report.


Tags Israel amir peretz president
