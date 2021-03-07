Around 80% of of arrivals from Ben-Gurion Airport violate isolation - N12

Only 1 in 5 passengers who arrive at Israel's Ben-Gurion Airport actually follows the home isolation guidelines mandated by the Health Ministry, N12 reported on Sunday evening.
N12 further reported that around 20% of Israelis who land in Israel successfully evade their required coronavirus test.
This situation, according to the data, is responsible for at least 1,838 people entering the country while positive for COVID-19.
The report also published initial data from the Health Ministry's electronic tracking bracelet pilot program, finding that only 6 participants in the pilot have so far violated their isolation requirements. Bracelets, however, are in short supply.
Transportation Minister Miri Regev responded to the data in an interview with N12, saying that "There is a very careful and responsible government outline, we must allow Israelis to exercise the right to vote and be elected in the run-up to the elections, this is a democratic country," she said.The pilot program for the bracelets ended successfully on Friday, according to SuperCom, the company responsible for the bracelets. The pilot program saw Israelis arriving at Ben-Gurion Airport offered the PureTag bracelet and PureCare smartphone ahead of their required 10-14 day at-home isolation. Agreeing to wear the bracelet enabled the returnees to quarantine at home as opposed to a government-run coronavirus hotel.
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}
Should the quarantine be violated, the bracelets won't track their location once they leave their home but will only alert authorities that the person has left the confined area they were supposed to remain through the duration of the quarantine.
According to the company, the bracelets were in high demand, with over 91% of travelers arriving at the airport opting for the program.
Aaron Reich contributed to this report.
Aaron Reich contributed to this report.