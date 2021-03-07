Around 80% of of arrivals from Ben-Gurion Airport violate isolation - N12

Only 1 in 5 passengers who arrive at Israel's Ben-Gurion Airport actually follows the home isolation guidelines mandated by the Health Ministry, N12 reported on Sunday evening.

N12 further reported that around 20% of Israelis who land in Israel successfully evade their required coronavirus test.

This situation, according to the data, is responsible for at least 1,838 people entering the country while positive for COVID-19.

The report also published initial data from the Health Ministry's electronic tracking bracelet pilot program, finding that only 6 participants in the pilot have so far violated their isolation requirements. Bracelets, however, are in short supply.