The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Israeli News Israeli Politics

Knesset rejects legalization of Homesh yeshiva, West Bank outposts

A march is scheduled to the hilltop, that is set to begin at about 1:30 p.m. from the nearby Shavei Shomron settlement where Yehuda Dimentman lived. 

By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Published: DECEMBER 22, 2021 21:48

Updated: DECEMBER 22, 2021 21:59
Defense Minister Benny Gantz is seen visiting the family of Yehuda Dimentman in Mevaseret Zion, where they are sitting shiva, on December 22, 2021. (photo credit: Berle Crombie )
Defense Minister Benny Gantz is seen visiting the family of Yehuda Dimentman in Mevaseret Zion, where they are sitting shiva, on December 22, 2021.
(photo credit: Berle Crombie )
The Knesset struck down by a 50-59 vote a declaration to legalize the Homesh Yeshiva along with some 70 West Bank outposts.
The declaration, which measures the Knesset’s political will, is symbolic, and has no immediate legislative value.
It had asked that Prime Minister Naftali Bennett “decisively prevent the evacuation of the Homesh Yeshiva, authorize it and to allow its students to study and live there.”
This particular vote comes amid an emotional plea by the family of terror victim Yehuda Dimentman, 25, for the government to authorize the yeshiva.
For over 15 years the seminary has existed illegally at the site of the former Homesh settlement, which was one of four in northern Samaria settlements destroyed in 2005 as part of the Disengagement plan.
Yehuda Dimentman, killed by Palestinian terrorists at Homesh, is seen with his wife and child. (credit: Courtesy the Dimentman family) Yehuda Dimentman, killed by Palestinian terrorists at Homesh, is seen with his wife and child. (credit: Courtesy the Dimentman family)
Dimentman had been a student at the yeshiva. He was killed by Palestinian gunmen as he left the seminary last Thursday.
The Knesset declaration that was voted down stated that the evacuation of the yeshiva would be an additional act of injustice on top of the initial destruction of that community. Such a step, it said, “would be a prize to terror and a serious retreat from territory in the Land of Israel.”
The Dimentman family has warned that as soon as the seven-day mourning period is over, the IDF plans to permanently evacuate the yeshiva. The army has already set up a temporary base at the site. The yeshiva has also been warned that a special team has already been created in the Justice Ministry and within the security forces to plan and execute the evacuation, with a renewed emphasis on enforcing the Disengagement Law.
That law makes it illegal for Israeli citizens to be at the site of the four northern Samaria settlements.
Border Police briefly detained Homesh Yeshiva head Rabbi Elishama Cohen, but he was released after Samaria Council head Yossi Dagan intervened. Cohen is now expected to be questioned by police next week.
Some 100 rabbis issued a call on Wednesday for the government to prevent the destruction of the Homesh Yeshiva. A march is scheduled to the hilltop starting at about 1:30 p.m. from the nearby Shavei Shomron settlement where Dimentman lived.
Dimentman’s family, which includes parents, 11 siblings, a widow, Ethia, and a toddler son, David, have been sitting shiva in Mevaseret Zion.
They have asked every politician who has visited to authorize the yeshiva in Yehuda’s name and to allow for a settlement to be rebuilt there.
On Wednesday, the family personally spoke with Defense Minister Benny Gantz about authorizing the yeshiva, when he paid a shiva call.
MK Yuli Edelstein asked the Knesset for permission to reconvene the Homesh First Caucus, first created in the aftermath of the initial 2005 Disengagement to focus on rescinding the destruction of those four communities.
The Right would like to see all the reconstruction of both the four Samaria settlements and the 21 that were destroyed that summer in Gaza.
But given that the IDF pulled out of Gaza, it is only feasible to rebuild the four northern Samaria settlements. The other three settlements – Sa-Nur, Gadim and Kadim – were built on state land.
Homesh, however, was built on private Palestinian property that belongs to the Palestinian village of Burqa. The High Court of Justice has upheld the rights of Palestinians to farm their land on that hilltop.
Homesh is not formally considered to be one of the 70 outposts, which the Right seeks separately to authorize. Bennett has supported the authorization of the outposts, but a number of parties in his coalition are opposed to the move.
The United States and the international community are also opposed to the legalization of outposts.


Tags Knesset Settlements Settlers homesh israeli politics
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Mansour Abbas recognizes the reality of Israel - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

Travel ban leaves Diaspora Jews with broken hearts but unbroken bond - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader

Two-state solution still is Israel's only option - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Andrea Samuels

Growing up with Christmas as a Jew in the UK - opinion

 By ANDREA SAMUELS
Noa Zilberman

Everyone wants to be successful until they learn what it actually takes

 By NOA ZILBERMAN
Most Read
1

Ancient Greek drug could cut COVID-19 deaths - Israeli scientist

Saffron
2

'One wrong move': Tehran Times reveals Iran's targets in Israel

Front page of Tehran Times showing missile threat against Israel
3

10,000 year old infant female ‘Neve’ becomes oldest ever discovered

A skull and human bones
4

Former US Army generals urge Pentagon to prepare for potential civil war

Jacob Anthony Chansley, also known as Jake Angeli, of Arizona speaks with a U.S. Capitol Police officer after supporters of President Donald Trump occupied the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., January 6, 2021
5

United New York-Tel Aviv flight canceled just before takeoff

Breaking news

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by