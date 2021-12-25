The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Israeli News

Haredi IDF unit co-founder headlines Israeli-American Council Summit

Hagar, a founder of the Israel Defense Forces' Netzah Yehuda 'Nahal Haredi' Battalion, spoke at the event.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: DECEMBER 25, 2021 02:56
IDF soldiers of the ultra-Orthodox 'Nahal Brigade' seen silhouetted holding their weapons at an Israeli army base in Beersheba, southern Israel, March 31, 2014. (photo credit: MENDY HECHTMAN/FLASH90)
IDF soldiers of the ultra-Orthodox 'Nahal Brigade' seen silhouetted holding their weapons at an Israeli army base in Beersheba, southern Israel, March 31, 2014.
(photo credit: MENDY HECHTMAN/FLASH90)
The Israeli-American Council (IAC), a nonprofit organization based in the United States supporting Israeli-Americans, earlier this month held its annual conference in Florida, called "Israel. Together."
The event was the first in-person event held by a major American Jewish organization since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the organization noted, adding that measures have been taken to curtail the spread of the virus at events.
Headlining the event was David Hagar, a founder of the Israel Defense Forces' Netzah Yehuda "Nahal Haredi" Battalion, a unit composed entirely of ultra-Orthodox conscripts who forwent their exemption from the draft in order to serve in the military.
The conference also featured businesswoman Jasmine Lukacs and media personality Miri Michaeli, who, together with Hagar, spoke with the heads of charities in a panel format.
Hagar emphasized that haredim who are unable or unwilling to devote all their time to studying in a yeshiva ought to enlist in the IDF:
An ultra-Orthodox, or Haredi, Jewish man walks past Israeli soldiers of the Netzah Yehuda Haredi infantry battalion during their swearing-in ceremony in Jerusalem (credit: AMMAR AWAD/REUTERS)An ultra-Orthodox, or Haredi, Jewish man walks past Israeli soldiers of the Netzah Yehuda Haredi infantry battalion during their swearing-in ceremony in Jerusalem (credit: AMMAR AWAD/REUTERS)
"I do not want a question of people sitting and studying for 10-12 hours a day leaving the yeshiva," he said. "If there is a child who studies only two hours a day, for the benefit of the child and for the benefit of the people of Israel, he must enlist in the IDF. Especially when in Netzah Yehuda there are all the appropriate conditions for the ultra-Orthodox."
Hagar added that the battalion and other ultra-orthodox units include a program in which the final year of the soldiers' service is spent studying the Liba and receiving a matriculation certificate, and went on to describe an enthusiastic email from a soldier who graduated, reading: 'Today is the happiest day of my life and I am sending you the email to say thank you. I did not dream that it could happen. In addition, I decided to take my tzitzit off so that others can see that the ultra-Orthodox have another option.'
Recently, Netzah Yehuda has been expanding housing for haredi lone soldiers, who cannot live in regular lone soldier houses, Hagar said, adding that the organization was planning to open a large house for "hundreds of soldiers."


Tags IDF Ultra-Orthodox haredim
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Israel's gates are always open for aliyah - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Israel's Iran question: To strike or not to strike? - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My word: Don't panic - and other advice for the galaxy

 By LIAT COLLINS
Mark Regev

What is Israel's endgame in attacking Syria?

 By MARK REGEV
Ruthie Blum

Mansour Abbas’s ‘Jewish state’ bombshell - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Most Read
1

Ancient Greek drug could cut COVID-19 deaths - Israeli scientist

Saffron
2

'One wrong move': Tehran Times reveals Iran's targets in Israel

Front page of Tehran Times showing missile threat against Israel
3

10,000 year old infant female ‘Neve’ becomes oldest ever discovered

A skull and human bones
4

Former US Army generals urge Pentagon to prepare for potential civil war

Jacob Anthony Chansley, also known as Jake Angeli, of Arizona speaks with a U.S. Capitol Police officer after supporters of President Donald Trump occupied the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., January 6, 2021
5

United New York-Tel Aviv flight canceled just before takeoff

Breaking news

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by