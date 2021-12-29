The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Israeli News

A-G indicts Aeronautics drone-maker, case details under gag order

A gag order was placed on all details relating to the case, presumably because the buyer is a country with whom Israel has sensitive relations or that exposure of details could harm drone sales.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Published: DECEMBER 29, 2021 17:43

Updated: DECEMBER 29, 2021 18:38
Aeronautics' Orbiter 3 unmanned aerial system (photo credit: AERONAUTICS)
Aeronautics' Orbiter 3 unmanned aerial system
(photo credit: AERONAUTICS)
Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit and the Prosecution Economic Crimes Division on Wednesday filed an indictment with the Rishon Lezion Magistrate’s Court against drone-maker Aeronautics and three of its senior officials for violating export laws regarding a purchaser.
A gag order was placed on all details relating to the case, presumably because the buyer is a country with whom Israel has sensitive relations or that exposure of details could harm Israeli drone sales to other foreign buyers.
Both in 2016 and 2019, there were reports of Israeli weapons being used in Armenia, with a 2019 report by Channel 12’s Nir Dvori saying that Armenia had shot down an attack drone from Azerbaijan only to later learn that it was designed by Aeronautics.
In February 2019, The Jerusalem Post’s Anna Ahronheim reported that Aeronautics had won a $13 million contract relating to its Orbiter drones, only two weeks after its export license was reinstated – likely following developments in the current case.
The Orbiter 1K drone. (credit: AERONAUTICS)The Orbiter 1K drone. (credit: AERONAUTICS)
Aeronautics opened a factory in Azerbaijan in 2011 and in 2017 the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute ranked Azerbaijan as the third-largest purchaser of Israeli arms at $137 million.
The case takes on an even higher level of importance as one of the two current main 50% co-owners of Aeronautics is Rafael, one of the three largest Israeli defense companies and with a quasi-governmental status.
The case dates back to 2017, but was stalled due to the sensitivity of the issue for the defense establishment and a desire to reach a plea deal that would avoid an awkward public trial potentially requiring foreign defense sector witnesses.
Reports said that a deal between the parties includes an unspecified fine and community service, but no jail time and that the file remained open for an extended period while the sides haggled over the deal’s terms.
Aeronautics is based in Yavneh, and its CEO Moshe Elazar (who is not a suspect) was previously a top official at Rafael.
Rafael, which paid half of the NIS 850 million purchase price two years ago, said in response: "The indictment refers to events involving officers of the company that took place a long time before it was acquired by Rafael, and none of the current officers of the company has any part in the affair."


Tags indictment Avichai Mandelblit drone
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Golan development vital for region - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

The Jews: Chosen to soar, not sneer - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Andrea Samuels

When the unthinkable happens - opinion

 By ANDREA SAMUELS
Oded Revivi

Israel belongs to the Jews - opinion

 By ODED REVIVI
Dan Perry

An astounding 2021 for Israeli tech could bring pivot - opinion

 By DAN PERRY
Most Read
1

Scientists discover new part of the human body - study

Human skull (illustrative).
2

‘Israel could be completely unprotected against COVID-19 in a month’ - report

A Clalit health worker fills a syringe with the COVID-19 vaccine at Cinema City in Jerusalem.
3

Israel's Iran question: To strike or not to strike? - opinion

An Israeli F-15 fighter jet is seen from behind at Uvda Airbase in southern Israel.
4

Chaim Walder dead in suspected suicide following rape allegations

Chaim Walder
5

Israeli drug prevents 100% of COVID-19 patients from deteriorating in trial

Medical personnel work at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for COVID-19 patients at the Emile Muller GHRMSA hospital in Mulhouse, France, December 16, 2021

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by