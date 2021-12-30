The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Israeli News

Chief rabbi slammed for Walder shiva call urges victims to speak out

Chief Rabbi David Lau was criticized for visiting the shiva held for Chaim Walder, the Israeli haredi author who was accused by dozens of women of sexual abuse and rape.

By SHIRA HANAU/JTA
Published: DECEMBER 30, 2021 17:51
CHIEF ASHKENAZI Rabbi David Lau. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
CHIEF ASHKENAZI Rabbi David Lau.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
Israel’s Ashkenazi chief rabbi called for victims of sexual abuse to bring complaints to the “relevant authorities,” saying “there is an obligation to complain to the authorities in charge of these issues, and not hide it,” according to the site Israel National News.
The comments from Rabbi David Lau Wednesday came after Lau was criticized for visiting the family of Chaim Walder, the Israeli haredi Orthodox author of children’s books who was recently accused by dozens of young women of sexual abuse, as they sat shiva for Walder following his death by suicide earlier this week.
“These acts must be uprooted and eradicated completely. In any case when there is a hint of an indecent act or harassment, there is an obligation to complain to the authorities in charge of these issues, and not hide it,” Lau said in a statement released by his office.
The reaction to the allegations against Walder has been watched closely for signs of a shift in the Orthodox community’s approach to revelations of sexual abuse at the hands of respected rabbis and community members. While the Orthodox community has long tended to sweep such allegations under the rug, that trend appeared to be shifting in the days following the allegations against Walder, which were first published in an investigation by the Israeli newspaper Haaretz.
After a New York Jewish bookstore, Eichler’s, announced it would no longer sell Walder’s books, which had been a staple in many Orthodox homes, Walder’s publisher, Feldheim Publishers of Nanuet, New York, tweeted that it would remove Walder’s books from shelves while the allegations against him were being investigated. Yated Neeman and Radio Kol Hai, two Israeli news organizations, suspended Walder from his positions at the companies in the wake of the allegations, according to Israeli news site Arutz Sheva. Several prominent rabbinic leaders urged parents to remove his books from their homes.
Chaim Walder in his office with a copy of his bestselling book Kids Speak (credit: Wikimedia Commons) Chaim Walder in his office with a copy of his bestselling book Kids Speak (credit: Wikimedia Commons)
On Sunday, a rabbinical court in Safed heard testimony from 22 young women about alleged abuse at Walder’s hands. But after Walder was found dead Monday morning, apparently from a self-inflicted gunshot, some of the backlash against Walder appeared to be redirected against his accusers, with some blaming “lashon hara,” which in Hebrew can refer to speaking ill of others or gossip, for Walder’s death.
In a conversation with Orthodox educators, Rabbi Gershon Edelstein, one of the foremost leaders of the non-Hasidic haredi Orthodox community in Israel, implied that those who accused Walder were guilty of murder. “It is clear that the great pressure he was under led him to lose his sanity and kill himself. This is called murder,” he said, according to a report in Vos Iz Neias.
Edelstein added: “Even if the melamed [teacher] feels that he has a view on the matter, it is critical to transmit to children only the viewpoint of the Torah and to cry out about how dangerous it is to publicly embarrass other people. They should be told that evil people slandered him and publicized the slander everywhere until he was embarrassed to show his face outside and became mentally deranged to the point that he killed himself.”
In sharing the news of Walder’s death, one haredi Orthodox website declined to mention the allegations against him and ended the article with the phrase: “May his memory be a blessing.”
Critics said Lau’s public visit to Walder’s family added to the whitewashing of Walder’s alleged crimes. Rabbi Natan Slifkin, author and director of the Biblical Museum of Natural History in Beit Shemesh who also writes the blog “Rationalist Judaism,” addressed the issue in a blog post.
“By honoring the family with a visit while not making any statement about Walder, this lends support to the ‘persecuted tzaddik’ narrative,” Slifkin wrote in a post following Lau’s comments, using the Hebrew word for “righteous one.”
“In addition, by not making any statement of support for the victims, it is a further slap in the face to them,” he wrote.
Tomer Persico, an Israeli writer, shared an article to Twitter Thursday about a young woman and sexual assault survivor who died of a suspected suicide after news broke of Walder’s suicide.
“Wonder if respected rabbis will attend her funeral,” he wrote.


Tags Haredi Ultra-Orthodox rabbi rape sexual abuse Chief Rabbi David Lau
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Gantz-Abbas meeting makes good common sense - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

The Jews: Chosen to soar, not sneer - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Andrea Samuels

When the unthinkable happens - opinion

 By ANDREA SAMUELS
Oded Revivi

Israel belongs to the Jews - opinion

 By ODED REVIVI
Dan Perry

An astounding 2021 for Israeli tech could bring pivot - opinion

 By DAN PERRY
Most Read
1

Scientists discover new part of the human body - study

Human skull (illustrative).
2

‘Israel could be completely unprotected against COVID-19 in a month’ - report

A Clalit health worker fills a syringe with the COVID-19 vaccine at Cinema City in Jerusalem.
3

Chaim Walder dead in suspected suicide following rape allegations

Chaim Walder
4

Israel's Iran question: To strike or not to strike? - opinion

An Israeli F-15 fighter jet is seen from behind at Uvda Airbase in southern Israel.
5

Ali Express says it will not serve Palestinians beginning in 2022

Jack Ma, founder of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba, laughs during an event at the Tel Aviv University, Israel May 3, 2018

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by