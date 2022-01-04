Technical malfunction behind deadly IDF helicopter crash

The Israeli military believes that a serious technical malfunction is behind the deadly crash of a Navy helicopter off the coast of Haifa.

Two IDF pilots died after their helicopter- an Atalef AS565 Panther - went down around 9 PM on Monday night.

Israel Air Force chief of operations Brig.-Gen. Amir Lazar said that the likely crash of the helicopter was due to a fire that broke out in the left engine. The crew was able to lower to an altitude to carry out an emergency landing on the sea after the fire caused a power failure, that is likely why they were unable to make a distress call.

He said that it was between one and half to two minutes from when a fire was noticed in the engine to when it crashed. The crew was able to deploy the flotation devices which gave the Navy the ability to locate the helicopter.

According to Lazar, the officer who survived the crash called the squadron commander from his telephone and told him that they had made an emergency landing at sea and while he had attempted to rescue the other crew members, he was unable.

From left: 38-year-old Lt.-Col Erez Sachaini and 27-year-old Major Hen Fogel, the two soldiers killed in the helicopter crash on January 3, 2022 (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

It is still unclear why the two pilots were unable to exit the helicopter and the exact cause of their deaths is yet to be determined.

The two fatalities were identified as 38-year-old Lt.-Col Erez Sachaini, who was married with three children and who served as deputy commander of Ramat David airbase, and 27-year-old Major Hen Fogel.

Fogel was buried in the Military Cemetary in Haifa on Tuesday afternoon and Sachaini was buried in Misgav cemetery later that evening.

The third crew member was rescued shortly after the crash from the sea and flown to Rambam Hospital in moderate condition.

Throughout the night and during the day, crews worked to recover all parts of the helicopter in order to ascertain the reason for the crash. All the recovered parts have been sent to Tel Nof Airbase.

Lazar said that the Sachaini and Fogel were recovered from the cockpit of the helicopter after it sank beneath the waves in a “complex” recovery operation.

According to Lazar, who spoke to reporters following the crash, the helicopter went down without sending an emergency distress call.

“No call was heard on the radio before the accident. It disappeared from the monitoring screen and then there was a report of a helicopter that hit the water and we activated rescue forces,” he said, adding that “this is a difficult and painful accident. These helicopters are well-used but very reliable and operate consistently with the navy. The technical components will be carefully investigated.”

The Israel Police’s Naval unit along with the Israel Air Force’s 669 Search and Rescue unit, the navy’s elite Flotilla 13, Yaltam scuba unit, and additional forces participated in the search-and-rescue operation.

According to trauma doctor Hany Bahouth, that the officer who survived the crash was being treated in intensive care for a fractured spine and hypothermia. He was quoted by Ynet News as saying that “his neurological condition was satisfactory, and we expect to release him from the intensive care unit later in the day to complete his treatment in a regular ward.”

Israel Air Force chief Maj.-Gen. Amikam Norkin announced that he has appointed an officer to lead an investigation into the incident. Norkin also instructed that the Atalef series be grounded for the time being.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett responded to the crash on Twitter, saying "the Air Force pilots who fell in the accident were among the best of our sons. The people of Israel will not forget their contribution to the security of the state."

"I spoke with the Chief of Staff and I promise that the IDF will investigate this incident and draw the necessary lessons," tweeted Defense Minister Benny Gantz, sending his condolences to the families of the pilots.

President Isaac Herzog sent his condolences to the families of the two fatalities and wished a speedy recovery to the third crew member in hospital.

"The national and individual heart is hurting this morning over the IDF helicopter crash tragedy last night. I send my deepest, heartfelt condolences to the families of Lt. Col. Erez Sachyani and Maj. Chen Fogel and wish a speedy recovery to the injured crew member. I want to thank all of the forces for their joint efforts in the mission to locate and rescue the missing overnight,” he wrote.

Foreign Minister Yair Lapid also sent his sympathies to the families of the air crew, calling them “the best of the best” and sent his best wishes to the injured officer.

“My heart is with the families who have lost their most precious of all,” he wrote on Facebook. “Their contribution and love for the country will accompany us and their memory forever. May them rest in peace.

Bennett, Lapid and Gantz all received updates during the Knesset session on the crash on Monday night.

Eyewitnesses reported seeing what looked like a fireball fall from the sky into the water and rescue operations were caught on CCTV camera near Bat Galim beach south of Haifa.

The Atalef is a medium-weight multipurpose twin-engine helicopter that is used by the Navy for a variety of missions including search and rescue, combat support and more. Israel bought five AS565s in 1996, this is the second crash of the fleet.

Jerusalem Post Staff contributed to this report.