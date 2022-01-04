The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Israeli News Israeli Politics

MK apologizes for false report on crash

While the press faced censorship on what it can report, Knesset members are under no obligation to abide by such rules.

By GIL HOFFMAN
Published: JANUARY 4, 2022 12:33
Yesh Atid MK Ram Ben Barak, head of the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee (photo credit: DANNY SHEMTOV/KNESSET SPOKESPERSON'S OFFICE)
Yesh Atid MK Ram Ben Barak, head of the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee
(photo credit: DANNY SHEMTOV/KNESSET SPOKESPERSON'S OFFICE)
Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee chairman Ram Ben Barak (Yesh Atid) apologized on Tuesday for incorrectly reporting to the Knesset that no one had died in Monday's helicopter crash.
In a speech to the Knesset plenum at 10 p.m. on Monday night, Ben Barak told MKs who were worried about the fate of the Navy soldiers who, at the time, were being treated that all of those involved in the crash had been rescued.
"I apologize for my mistake in reporting about the crash," Ben Barak tweeted on Tuesday. "My statement was made innocently. I send my condolences to the grieving families and wish for the health of the officer who was injured."
Ben Barak faced criticism from opposition MKs for the incorrect report. 
While the press faced censorship on what it can report, Knesset members are under no obligation to abide by such rules and have free immunity to say whatever they want, even about ongoing military operations.


Tags yesh atid plane crash helicopter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Bennett's approach to Abbas is a refreshing recognition of reality - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Hasan Ismaik

US, UK, Israel should help form an Arab NATO - opinion

 By HASAN ISMAIK
Emily Schrader

2021 proves that antisemitism manifests as anti-Zionism - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef

An Israeli cultural war is ongoing in the Knesset

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
SHIRA ATTIAS

Sexual abuse exists in the religious community, stop hiding it

 By SHIRA ATTIAS
Most Read
1

Scientists discover new part in human anatomy - study

Human skull (illustrative).
2

‘Israel could be completely unprotected against COVID-19 in a month’ - report

A Clalit health worker fills a syringe with the COVID-19 vaccine at Cinema City in Jerusalem.
3

Chaim Walder dead in suspected suicide following rape allegations

Chaim Walder
4

Israel's Iran question: To strike or not to strike? - opinion

An Israeli F-15 fighter jet is seen from behind at Uvda Airbase in southern Israel.
5

Ali Express says it will not serve Palestinians beginning in 2022

Jack Ma, founder of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba, laughs during an event at the Tel Aviv University, Israel May 3, 2018

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by