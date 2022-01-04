MK apologizes for false report on crash

Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee chairman Ram Ben Barak (Yesh Atid) apologized on Tuesday for incorrectly reporting to the Knesset that no one had died in Monday's helicopter crash.
In a speech to the Knesset plenum at 10 p.m. on Monday night, Ben Barak told MKs who were worried about the fate of the Navy soldiers who, at the time, were being treated that all of those involved in the crash had been rescued.
"I apologize for my mistake in reporting about the crash," Ben Barak tweeted on Tuesday. "My statement was made innocently. I send my condolences to the grieving families and wish for the health of the officer who was injured."
Ben Barak faced criticism from opposition MKs for the incorrect report.
While the press faced censorship on what it can report, Knesset members are under no obligation to abide by such rules and have free immunity to say whatever they want, even about ongoing military operations.