Palestinian terrorist indicted for sexually assaulting IDF soldier

A Palestinian convicted terrorist was indicted for sexually assaulting a 22-year-old former IDF soldier at Kfar Shaul Mental Health Center in Jerusalem, the Jerusalem District Court announced on Sunday, according to Walla.

The Palestinian, a 40-year-old Bethlehem resident, allegedly sexually assaulted a former IDF soldier with whom he was sharing a room at the mental health center.

The indictment was kept under wraps by the Health Ministry and Israel Police, who did not release any details of the investigation as it was taking place. In addition, the State Attorney's Office failed to release a statement regarding the indictment. Details of the case were only revealed following a request by Walla.

After the State Attorney's Office claimed the secrecy surrounding the case had been a "mistake," the judges at the Jerusalem District Court allowed the indictment to be made public.

However, the identity of the Palestinian man is still under a gag order, despite the fact that he was determined to be fit to stand trial, was fully responsible for his actions and is also accused of impersonating a mentally-ill patient.

Overview of the psychiatric hospital for mental patients, in Kfar Shaul, Jerusalem (credit: NOAM MOSKOWITZ/FLASH90)

The Palestinian man, who had previously been convicted 10 times for illegally entering Israel, was last arrested in June 2021.

In 2013, the man was convicted for the attempted stabbing of a Qalandiya checkpoint security guard, for which he served 15 months in prison.