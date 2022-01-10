The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Israeli News

40 arrested in two drug busts after months-long covert operations

Some 40 drug dealers were arrested in two drug busts on Sunday and Monday that were based on months-long covert operations, as police continue their crackdown on organized crime.

By ELIAV BREUER
Published: JANUARY 10, 2022 12:44
Lachish district detectives raid a hydro-lab in an 800 sq.m. basement of a building in Ashdod on January 9, 2022.
Some 33 suspected drug dealers were arrested on Monday morning after a former criminal provided evidence against them over the last eight months, the Israel Police announced. Seven others were arrested on Sunday for operating a hydro plant-based drug laboratory in Ashdod after a five-month-long surveillance operation, as police continue to ramp up their operations against organized crime. 
The former criminal was handled by the police's Jerusalem district. The operation was focused on incriminating leading and dangerous drug dealers. He was able to buy dangerous drugs directly from the dealers in dozens of purchases, including large quantities of cocaine, MDMA, hallucinogenic mushrooms, LSD and more. 
The suspects are all between the ages of 20 and 40 and are residents of Jerusalem, Lod, Beit Shemesh, scattered Bedouin villages and other towns. During the arrests, the police seized additional drugs, large sums of cash, and 14 vehicles that belonged to dealers suspected of other economic infractions.
"In the past year we have been putting a heavy emphasis on operations in the heart of crime syndicates and we will continue doing so without respite for the wellbeing and safety of the people of Israel," said police Insp.-Gen. Kobi Shabtai.
The police's Jerusalem District head Asst.-Ch. Doron Turjeman expressed his appreciation to the mole and his handlers for the "sophistication and creativity" they exhibited throughout the operation.
Israel Police detectives arrest 33 drug dealers after an eight-month covert operation during which a mole provided insider information on major dealers. January 10, 2022.
The mole's details were placed under a gag order. 
In another unrelated operation, Lachish district detectives raided on Sunday a large hydro-lab in a basement of a building in an industrial area in the north of Ashdod. The lab sprawled over 800 sqm and was divided into rooms based on the stages of the plants' growth, including a room dedicated to harvesting the plants and producing the drug. The detectives seized over 3100 plants nearly ready for distribution and weighing approximately a half-ton with a net worth of tens of millions of shekels.
Seven people aged 18-50 were arrested during the raid, five of whom were present at the lab and two others who were involved in its operation. The detectives also seized three cars and a truck.
The lab was under surveillance from day one, the Lachish Police said. The operation lasted five months, during which police collected evidence on the growers. 
"The Israel Police will continue to combat the scourge of dangerous drugs through criminal and economic enforcement, activating agents and a variety of overt and covert investigative actions in order to locate, arrest and prosecute the perpetrators of crime, with an emphasis on drug distributors and traffickers," the Police Spokesperson's Unit said.


Tags Israel Police drugs crime
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Israel must make COVID-19 antigen tests accessible to all - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
MICHAL COTLER-WUNSH: Being statesmanlike meant we had to hold ourselves accountable to the word that defines us.

Time to create pandemic travel exceptions rule - opinion

 By MICHAL COTLER-WUNSH
Asher Fredman

Abraham Accords' true potential goes far deeper than business ties - opinion

 By ASHER FREDMAN

My Word: ‘Fowl play’ and the other pandemic

 By LIAT COLLINS
Greer Fay Cashman

Death of an icon – a tribute to Yoram Taharlev

 By GREER FAY CASHMAN
Most Read
1

COVID-19: New variant, B.1.640.2, detected in France - study

COVID-19 (illustrative)
2

Coronavirus: 'Deltacron' variant discovered in Cyprus

Colorized scanning electron micrograph of an apoptotic cell (purple) infected with SARS-COV-2 virus particles (yellow), also known as novel coronavirus, isolated from a patient sample.
3

Have archaeologists finally discovered the long-lost temple of Hercules?

A statue of Hercules and a lion
4

Jon Stewart breaks Hollywood's silence on antisemitism in Harry Potter

Jon Stewart holds the Emmy award for the "The Daily Show" in 2011
5

Fresh violence in Kazakhstan after Russia sends troops to quell uprising

Kazakh law enforcement officers are seen on a barricade during a protest triggered by fuel price increase in Almaty, Kazakhstan January 5, 2022.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by