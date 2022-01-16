Leaders from around the world have spent the past few days calling and writing to President Isaac Herzog to offer their condolences over the loss of his mother, the late Aura Herzog

Among said leaders are Queen Elizabeth (England), King Abdullah II (Jordan), King Mohammed VI (Morocco), President Frank-Walter Steinmeier (Germany), President Ram Nath Kovind (India), and President Ilham Aliyev (Azerbaijan).

Queen Elizabeth wrote Herzog a letter, wishing him strength in these trying times.

King Abdullah II spoke with the president and sent his condolences. The two spoke of the public service which Aura provided.

King Mohammed VI wrote Herzog a letter in which he shared in Herzog's grief.

The Herzog siblings – Ronit, Michael, Isaac and Yoel – recite ‘Kaddish’ at the funeral of their mother, Aura Herzog. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

Steinmeier wrote a letter, as well, within which he said that Aura Herzog will be remembered especially for her "tireless and vigorous work for the well-being of Israeli society."

Kovind offered condolences on his and the Indian peoples' behalf.