The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Israeli News

From Queen Elizabeth to King Abdullah II: World leaders mourn Aura Herzog

Leaders from around the world sent letters and called President Isaac Herzog to join in his grief over his late mother, Aura Herzog.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JANUARY 16, 2022 11:51
Britain's Queen Elizabeth poses after awarding Captain Tom Moore with the insignia of Knight Bachelor at Windsor Castle, in Windsor, Britain July 17, 2020. (photo credit: REUTERS/CHRIS JACKSON)
Britain's Queen Elizabeth poses after awarding Captain Tom Moore with the insignia of Knight Bachelor at Windsor Castle, in Windsor, Britain July 17, 2020.
(photo credit: REUTERS/CHRIS JACKSON)
Leaders from around the world have spent the past few days calling and writing to President Isaac Herzog to offer their condolences over the loss of his mother, the late Aura Herzog.
Among said leaders are Queen Elizabeth (England), King Abdullah II (Jordan), King Mohammed VI (Morocco), President Frank-Walter Steinmeier (Germany), President Ram Nath Kovind (India), and President Ilham Aliyev (Azerbaijan).
Queen Elizabeth wrote Herzog a letter, wishing him strength in these trying times.
King Abdullah II spoke with the president and sent his condolences. The two spoke of the public service which Aura provided.
King Mohammed VI wrote Herzog a letter in which he shared in Herzog's grief.
The Herzog siblings – Ronit, Michael, Isaac and Yoel – recite ‘Kaddish’ at the funeral of their mother, Aura Herzog. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)The Herzog siblings – Ronit, Michael, Isaac and Yoel – recite ‘Kaddish’ at the funeral of their mother, Aura Herzog. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Steinmeier wrote a letter, as well, within which he said that Aura Herzog will be remembered especially for her "tireless and vigorous work for the well-being of Israeli society."
Kovind offered condolences on his and the Indian peoples' behalf.


Tags Jordan germany isaac herzog india Azerbaijan morocco Queen Elizabeth King Abdullah England
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

It's time for an IDF mindset change - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Hasan Ismaik

Peaceful coexistence ensures mutual survival and prosperity - opinion

 By HASAN ISMAIK
Aviran Mordo

What happens when a company ‘grows up’? An engineer’s perspective

 By AVIRAN MORDO
Amotz Asa-El

Pandemic thoughts on Tu Bishvat - opinion

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Daphne Gottschalk

Employers need to embrace a virtual learning strategy

 By DAPHNE GOTTSCHALK
Most Read
1

Coronavirus: 'Deltacron' variant discovered in Cyprus

Colorized scanning electron micrograph of an apoptotic cell (purple) infected with SARS-COV-2 virus particles (yellow), also known as novel coronavirus, isolated from a patient sample.
2

Have archaeologists finally discovered the long-lost temple of Hercules?

A statue of Hercules and a lion
3

Killer Zionist dolphins? Hamas claims they exist

Dolphins [Illustrative]
4

COVID-19 vaccine lengthens menstrual cycle, no indication of danger - study

Prepping the vaccine at a Health Ministry center in Jerusalem's Malcha Mall
5

Flurona: What happens when you catch COVID-19 and flu at the same time?

Flurona: The novel coronavirus (top) and influenza (bottom) viruses are seen in this composite image.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by