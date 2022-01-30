IDF troops to see salary rise by end of week - PM Bennett

IDF soldiers will see a “significant pay jump” when they get their monthly salary this week, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said Sunday.

After a stagnation of more than five years, the salary of frontline combat fighters has increased from about NIS 1,600 to some NIS 2,400 per month, and troops in combat-support units will see their salary increase from NIS 800 to NIS 1,200.

“This is the little bit that can be done for those who do so much for us,” Bennett said.

IDF soldiers are not paid a salary but receive “subsistence costs,” that are meant to provide troops with funds for while on leave.

In November the Defense and Finance Ministries said that they would be raising conscripted soldiers’ pay by 50 percent following a major public backlash against the military after the pensions of retired career officers got a major boost while the salaries of troops remained stagnant for over five years.

There has also been a decrease in motivation by Israelis to serve in the IDF, especially in combat units. Troops have also uploaded complaints to social media with images of inedible food, lack of transportation to bases, and long lines to visit base doctors.

Touching on that, Bennett said that “there are very large segments of the population that simply do not serve…but those who do serve should receive from us-as a society- all the priority and gratitude that there is.”

Thanking those who do enlist, the Prime Minister said that “without each and every one of you who rode the bus this morning to serve another week at base, we would not be here. That is the truth.”

During the third and final year of service, combat troops will see their salary rise to NIS 3,048, that of combat support troops to NIS 1,793, and administrative positions will pay NIS 1,235.

The rise in salaries joins a series of measures in the military that have come into effect following the approval of the state budget, including Northern Shield that aims to improve the infrastructure of shelters in Israel’s North; One Soul program to help veterans with PTSD; and From Uniform to Studies.

The total cost of the increase will be NIS 900 million, which will be financed from both the Defense and Finance ministries’ budgets.

“The people’s army is the guarantee for Israel’s security, and we must cherish the soldiers who serve in it,” IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kohavi said at the time. “Soldiers are the source of the IDF’s power. Every soldier is a valuable asset, and caring for them is our obligation."

Despite the raise, it remains a fraction of the minimum wage, which stands at NIS 5,300.