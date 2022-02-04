The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Haredi MK lashed out at Bennett for putting nationality over religion

UTJ MK Meir Porush claimed Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's government is based on "hybrid movements that put nationality above religion."

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: FEBRUARY 4, 2022 18:24

Updated: FEBRUARY 4, 2022 18:47
United Torah Judaism parliament member Meir Porush attends a press conference of Leader of the "Yachad" political party Eli Yishai, in Bnei Brak, March 27, 2019 (photo credit: YEHUDA HAIM/FLASH90)
United Torah Judaism parliament member Meir Porush attends a press conference of Leader of the "Yachad" political party Eli Yishai, in Bnei Brak, March 27, 2019
(photo credit: YEHUDA HAIM/FLASH90)

United Torah Judaism (UTJ) MK Meir Porush hit out at Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's government in the Knesset on Wednesday, comparing it to the religious Zionist World Mizrachi Movement due to it "putting nationality above religion."

Porush lamented Bennett's vision of creating a new national camp with a more inclusive government such as the current one, constructed by eight parties from the left, center, right and the Arab sector.

"The [Mizrachi] movement, which Bennett holds in high regard, is based on mixed classrooms, mixed youth movements," Porush said. "Bennett's government is based on hybrid movements that put nationality above religion, but we all know the Mizrachi movement fell off the political landscape," the MK added.

The UTJ MK also criticized Bennett for celebrating the passing of the IDF draft bill for haredim (ultra-Orthodox) earlier this week.

The haredi community is currently exempt from serving in the IDF and haredi politicians were irate over the passing of the bill, with UTJ leader Moshe Gafni calling it "the most shameful bill in Israel's history."

Israeli prime minister Naftali Bennett and MK Yomtob Chai Kalfon seen during a discussion on the Electricity Law connecting to Arab and Bedouin towns, during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem, January 5, 2022. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90) Israeli prime minister Naftali Bennett and MK Yomtob Chai Kalfon seen during a discussion on the Electricity Law connecting to Arab and Bedouin towns, during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem, January 5, 2022. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Redirecting his speech towards Ra'am MK Mansour Abbas, Porush then said that Abbas will no longer "be the boss" and will "disappear just as World Mizrachi Movement disappeared."

Mizrachi issued a statement condemning Porush's comments, saying that it is a "thriving global movement with growing branches in thousands of communities across the globe."

"Instead of making divisive and ignorant comments, we invite MK Porush to join our 120th celebrations this year and to learn about Mizrachi’s vibrant activities," the statement reads.



