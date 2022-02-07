The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
58-year-old COVID patient dies after breathing tube disconnects

There are currently over 1,200 COVID-19 patients who are hospitalized in serious condition, and some hospitals are experiencing heavy pressure.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: FEBRUARY 7, 2022 22:28
MAGEN DAVID ADOM workers, wearing protective clothing, bring a patient to the coronavirus unit at Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan (photo credit: FLASH90)
MAGEN DAVID ADOM workers, wearing protective clothing, bring a patient to the coronavirus unit at Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan
(photo credit: FLASH90)

58-year-old Bat-Sheva Halfon died at the Laniado Medical Center in Netanya on Friday after her breathing machine was disconnected without anyone noticing, Hebrew media sources reported on Monday.

Halfon was hospitalized for a month and a half because of a lung infection and caught COVID-19 while in the hospital.

A doctor was recorded saying to Nir Machlouf, Halfon's nephew, that she had probably disconnected the machine on her own and was not able to reconnect it. 

Intubated patients are supposed to be under tight supervision in order to prevent cases such as these. Doctors sometimes tie the hands of patients so that they do not accidentally disconnect the breathing tube.

Halfon's arms had been tied in the past but were not when the incident happened.

Laniado Medical Center (credit: Wikimedia Commons) Laniado Medical Center (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

There are currently over 1,200 COVID-19 patients who are hospitalized in serious condition, and some hospitals are experiencing heavy pressure.

Laniado Hospital said it was investigating the incident and would pass its findings to the Health Ministry. It passed condolences to Halfon's family.

"Laniado has been coping with a large number of patients throughout the fifth wave. Just recently 13 patients waited for hours in the emergency room until they were moved to the COVID ward. The hospital staff along with all of the medical and nursing teams in the country is doing all it can to give the best possible care in these difficult times," the hospital said.



