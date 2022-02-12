2 killed, 5 injured in car pileup near Jericho

Two people were killed on Friday and five others were moderately injured in a chain accident of Palestinian vehicles near the Albi Bridge, near Jericho. The MDA team that arrived at the scene determined the deaths of the two victims, including a 42-year-old Israeli, and provided medical treatment to the wounded. The five wounded were later evacuated to the Palestinian Authority by the Red Crescent.

Less than two months have passed since the new year began and several deaths have already been recorded as a result of road accidents.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

Last night, an 18-year-old man, a motorcyclist, was killed after slipping on the north coast promenade in Acre and hitting a power pole. The MDA team that arrived at the scene found him with no signs of life and subsequently determined his death. The police announced that they had begun investigating the circumstances of the accident. "He suffered a severe multi-systemic injury, we performed medical tests, he was without signs of life and within a short time we had to determine his death."

BETWEEN 2003 and last November there were over 900 traffic accidents with casualties on Hebron Road. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

Earlier that evening, a 40-year-old pedestrian was killed by a motorcycle on Histadrut Street in Rishon Lezion. MDA paramedics Eldar Malka and Ofir Shish, who arrived at the scene of the accident, said: "A pedestrian was lying on the road unconscious and suffering from a severe multi-system injury. We quickly put him in an intensive care unit and evacuated him to the hospital, but during the evacuation, his condition deteriorated and we performed resuscitation operations on him. The motorcyclist who was conscious and lying next to the motorcycle was taken to the hospital in stable condition. "