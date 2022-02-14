The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Israeli News

Gantz denies he got right-wing broadcaster fired

Defense Minister Benny Gantz on Monday vigorously denied he was involved in the firing of popular right-wing broadcaster Yaakov Bardugo.

By GIL HOFFMAN
Published: FEBRUARY 14, 2022 17:49

Updated: FEBRUARY 14, 2022 18:53
Yaakov Bardugo speaks the conference of the Israeli newspaper "Makor Rishon" at the International Convention Center in Jerusalem, December 8, 2019 (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
Yaakov Bardugo speaks the conference of the Israeli newspaper "Makor Rishon" at the International Convention Center in Jerusalem, December 8, 2019
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Bardugo, who co-hosted Army Radio’s highly rated 5 p.m. drive-time broadcasts, was dismissed on Thursday. He was a vocal supporter of opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu, who condemned the firing. Bardugo blamed his firing on Gantz, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked.

Gantz dismissed allegations he had used the station to advance himself or his views politically.
“I do not and will not touch the scheduling and appointment of broadcasters because I don’t want it connected to politics,” he said at a meeting of his Blue and White faction in the Knesset. “I haven’t been interviewed by the radio station in a year. I didn’t ask for or receive positive coverage.”
Gantz said he was working with Attorney-General Gali Baharav-Miara on the formal process of appointing a commander for the radio station. Bardugo was fired by interim commander Galit Alstein, who was appointed by the defense minister.
Gantz said his demands of the new commander were to maintain professionalism, follow the ethical guidelines of the IDF and make sure soldiers would not be involved in political broadcasts.
“As IDF chief of staff, I didn’t believe and I still don’t think there is room for a military radio station these days,” he said. “I tried to separate it from the army, but it was complicated. IDF soldiers cannot deal with politics, directly or indirectly.”
Newly appointed Attorney General Gali Baharav Miara seen during a welcome ceremony for her in Jerusalem on February 8, 2022. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90) Newly appointed Attorney General Gali Baharav Miara seen during a welcome ceremony for her in Jerusalem on February 8, 2022. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
Army Radio has been heavily criticized for giving a platform to Bardugo, who was accused by critics of spreading lies and propaganda live on air in support of Netanyahu. Right-wing MKs have said they would boycott the station. 



Tags Benny Gantz Naftali Bennett ayelet shaked
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Pantyhose found to be effective facemask hack for better protection - study

Commercial Images iStock.
2

'Jeopardy!' winner not surprised at antisemitic response to her success

Alex Trebek poses on set at Sony Pictures in Culver City, Calif., for the premier of the 28th season of "Jeopardy," Sept. 20, 2011.
3

How did Leonardo Da Vinci draw the vagina?

Uomo Vitruviano Vitruvian Man 1492 Leonardo Da Vinci.
4

Omicron BA.2 variant to become dominant worldwide - WHO regional director

People pose with syringe with needle in front of displayed words "OMICRON SARS-COV-2" in this illustration taken, December 11, 2021
5

Russia says US submarine violated its waters in far east

A military plane lands onboard aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman, in the Adriatic Sea, February 2, 2022. The Truman strike group is operating under NATO command and control along with several other NATO allies for coordinated maritime manoeuvres, anti-submarine warfare training and long-range tr

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by