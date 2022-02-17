Shin Bet interrogates Hamas-affiliated illegal resident from Gaza

The Shin Bet and Israel Police arrested and interrogated 27-year-old Ahmed Abu Elnor, who entered Israel from Gaza for medical treatment and stayed illegally afterward, at the end of January, the Shin Bet Spokesperson Unit revealed.

The interrogation revealed that Abu Elnor was recruited to Hamas in 2009 and took part in training and military action against Israel.

Abu Elnor's extensive knowledge of Hamas led to a unique interrogation that revealed a great deal of information regarding locations of tunnels, Hamas activity locations and more. It also revealed that while in Israel, he passed information regarding Israel to his commanders in Gaza.

Abu Elnor's case was passed on to the Southern District's prosecution, and an indictment is expected to be brought against him in the coming days.

The Shin Bet Spokesperson Unit said they would continue to work together with the IDF and Israel Police to thwart any acts of terror coming from the Gaza terror organizations.