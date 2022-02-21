The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Lapid on US sanctions on Russia: Israel has its own considerations

FM Yair Lapid said that Israel will continue to follow its values in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

By LAHAV HARKOV
Published: FEBRUARY 21, 2022 12:59
Foreign Minister and Yesh Atid head Yair Lapid at his faction's meeting, December 13, 2021. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Foreign Minister and Yesh Atid head Yair Lapid at his faction's meeting, December 13, 2021.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

Israel has its own considerations to weigh when it comes to US sanctions on Russia, Foreign Minister Yair Lapid said on Monday, as Israeli officials began publicly saying Jerusalem would follow Washington’s cues.

In light of the Russia amassing troops on Ukraine’s borders and the US threatening massive sanctions in the event of an invasion, Lapid said he told Washington and Moscow that Israel “will do the right thing according to our set of values.”

While Israel has “liberal democratic values,” Lapid said, there are other considerations, as well.

Lapid described Israel as being “in a bit of a Baltic situation.”

“We have a kind of border with Russia…the important force inside Syria,” he explained, in an interview with Jerusalem Post Editor-in-Chief Yaakov Katz at the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations’ mission to Israel.

A Ukrainian service member is seen on the front line near the village of Zaitseve in the Donetsk region, Ukraine February 19, 2022. (credit: GLEB GARANICH/REUTERS) A Ukrainian service member is seen on the front line near the village of Zaitseve in the Donetsk region, Ukraine February 19, 2022. (credit: GLEB GARANICH/REUTERS)

In addition, Lapid pointed out that Russia and Ukraine have large Jewish communities, and as such, asserted he has to be “more careful than any other foreign minister in the world.”

“I think there is an understanding of this,” he said. “This is where the special relationship [with the US] comes into play. They understand this because they understand us. We have a mutual vocabulary, a language that we share.”

Lapid said he thinks that a Russian invasion of Ukraine was still avoidable, and expressed hope that French President Emmanuel Macron’s mediation efforts will be fruitful.

“There is still enough room for a diplomatic effort to try to make this invasion - that looks inevitable - not happen,” he said.

Lapid’s remarks on sanctions came the day after an interview in which he was widely reported as having said Israel was considering sanctions. The quotes were repeated in many Israeli outlets, as well as Russian state media, though Lapid’s spokesman said he had been misunderstood.

N12 anchor Oded Ben-Ami asked Lapid “if the Americans indeed impose sanctions, will we participate and impose sanctions on Russia, taking into consideration all of the considerations you talked about and the importance of our relationship with Russia?”

“Look, we will have to consider it,” Lapid said. “That is not the situation. You must understand, we are not there…At this stage, our intelligence assessment is different from that of the Americans and the Brits, and is closer to that of some of our European allies. We are acting cautiously and need to act cautiously. What you’re talking about – when we get there, we’ll take care of it.”

Diaspora Affairs Minister Nachman Shai said, when asked about Lapid's comments, that "it is clear that in this story our heart is with one side, with the Americans.

"We are trying, and I think we are doing it well, to maneuver between all the forces involved without taking a clear public stance, with the hope that the crisis will end without fire, without casualties and without a military confrontation," Shai told Channel 12 on Monday.

While Israel and the US share history, interests and values, Shai said, Russia "is our next door neighbor...in the Mediterranean basin and over Syria."

Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee chairman Ram Ben-Barak said he hopes Israel will not reach a situation in which it will have to join sanctions on Russia.

"In the end, if we ever have to choose a side, we will pick the American side," Ben-Barak told 103fm.

Transportation Minister Merav Michaeli also said on 103fm: "There is no question that the special relationship between Israel and the US, that this government is working on rehabilitating and rebuilding, are not the same as Israeli relations with Russia."

 Earlier this month, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett instructed ministers not to express opinions about the tensions on the Russia-Ukraine border and to focus only on helping Israelis leave Ukraine.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett reiterated the government's warning to Israeli citizens in Ukraine, at Sunday's cabinet meeting.

"This is not the time to say 'it'll be OK,'" Bennett said. "It's better to be inconvenienced now than to be in real danger later. Come home."

The Israeli Embassy in Kyiv opened for four hours on Sunday, a day on which it usually closed, in order to facilitate more Israelis’ departure. Few Israelis availed themselves of the extra office hours, which the Foreign Ministry viewed as an indication that those who wanted to leave have already done so.

Despite the efforts and the government’s entreaties in the past week, only about 3,300 out of an estimated 12,000 Israelis left Ukraine.

The Foreign Ministry continued to examine the possibility of moving the embassy to Lviv, which is farther west than Kyiv and therefore farther from the possible line of fire.

Israeli diplomats in Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Romania and Moldova visited their land borders with Ukraine in recent days to ensure safe passage for Israelis in case of a Russian invasion to the east.



