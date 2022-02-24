Moscow took issue with Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights and Jerusalem, just prior to its attack on Ukraine.

"Russia doesn't recognize Israel's sovereignty over Golan Heights that are part of #Syria," it's deputy ambassador Dmitry Polyanskiy told the United Nations Security Council in New York which held a debate on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict on Wednesday.

The monthly UNSC meeting took place as the UN General Assembly debated the Russian-Ukrainian crisis.

Polyanskiy spoke just hours after Israel broke its neutrality on the conflict, as it gave a nod in support of Ukraine.

Moscow has presented itself in it conflict with Ukraine as the supporters of the Russian speaking population in the regions of Donetsk and Luhansk in eastern Ukraine.

IDF paratroopers take part in a brigade drill at training area in the northern Golan Heights, on January 12, 2022. (credit: MICHAEL GILADI/FLASH90)

At the UNSC it reminded Israel that it stands with Syria, where it is militarily entrenched, with respect to Damascus' demand that Israel return the Golan, which the IDF captured during the defensive Six-Day war in 1967.

Israel annexed the Golan in 1981, but to date, the United States is the only country which recognizes that sovereignty. In December the cabinet approved a NIS 1 billion plan to expand Israel's population on the Golan, including through the creation of two new towns.

Polyanskiy recalled that decision when he said that Russia was "concerned over Tel Aviv’s announced plans for expanding settlement activity in the occupied GolanHeights, which contradicts the provisions of the 1949 Geneva Convention."

He also indirectly took issue in his comments with Israeli sovereignty over Jerusalem, including west Jerusalem.

It 2017 Moscow said it recognized west Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

But on Wednesday, it appeared to ignore that recognition, using Tel Aviv as a synonym for Israel's government.

It's a phrase used only by those countries who do not recognize Israeli sovereignty over any part of its capital city.