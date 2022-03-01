Israeli humanitarian aid takes off for Ukraine

A third and final plane of humanitarian aid for Ukraine took off from Israel on Tuesday morning.

MASAV, Israel's development and aid agency, at the instruction of the Prime Minister's Office and Foreign Ministry sent a total of 100 tons of humanitarian aid to Ukraine this week, starting on Monday.

The aid includes 17 tons of medical equipment and medicines, including antibiotics, dressings for wounds, hospital supplies and more.

Israel also sent emergency water purifying kits, 3,000 tents, 15,000 blankets, 3,000 sleeping bags, and 2,700 down coats.

The plane headed from Ben-Gurion Airport to Warsaw, to be transported to Ukraine by land.

Israel prepares to send humanitarian aid to Ukraine, March 1, 2022 (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)

Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz said that "Israel is standing with the Ukrainian people in its hardest hour. That is our moral obligation."

Eynat Shlein, the Foreign Ministry Deputy Director-General for MASHAV, called the humanitarian aid "a gesture of goodwill."

"This operation, sending 100 tons of aid in one day, is unprecedented, and we are happy to have done it," Shlein said on the tarmac, as the last plane was being loaded with boxes.

"I hope the assistance will better the situation for at least some of the people who will receive it inside Ukraine or at the border crossings," she added.

Ukrainian Ambassador to Israel Yevgan Korniychuk said earlier this week that his country appreciates the aid, but needs more from Israel.

Ukraine asked for helmets and protective vests for medical teams on Monday.

In addition, Ukraine asked for Israeli paramedics to come along with the supplies, but Israel refused. However, the Ukrainian Embassy is looking for volunteers and Israel said it will not get in their way.