The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Israeli News

'False' police spyware allegations is media's 'Yom Kippur' - Alsheich

Former Israel Police commissioner Roni Alsheikh called on Thursday for Calcalist to reveal who fed it what he claimed were the false allegations that the Israel Police illegally spied on citizens.

By ELIAV BREUER
Published: MARCH 3, 2022 11:41

Updated: MARCH 3, 2022 11:46
Chief of Police Roni Alsheikh (photo credit: POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
Chief of Police Roni Alsheikh
(photo credit: POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Former Israel Police commissioner Roni Alsheich on Thursday called on the economic newspaper Calcalist to reveal the identity of the person who had fed it with what he claimed were false allegations regarding the police's use of spyware.

Alsheich, who was accused of spearheading the police's alleged infractions against a number of key figures, repeated in an interview on Kan Radio by Tamar Almog and Moti Gilat his prior claims that the entire affair was  'spin' and completely false.

He called the affair "the Yom Kippur [War] of Calcalist and the media outlets who followed in its wake."

Despite the episode, Alsheich reiterated his belief that spyware was important and essential for catching criminals.

He did not blame Calcalist itself but demanded that the newspaper reveal whoever fed it false information. He acknowledged the paper's right to hide its sources but claimed that in this case whoever was responsible for the false information should not be considered a source but rather someone with an agenda to disparage the police. He deemed the act "immoral" and argued that the public has a right to know who that person is.

Shlomo Filber, former director general of the Communications Ministry at a conference of the Israeli newspaper ''Makor Rishon'' at the International Convention Center in Jerusalem, February 21, 2022. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90) Shlomo Filber, former director general of the Communications Ministry at a conference of the Israeli newspaper ''Makor Rishon'' at the International Convention Center in Jerusalem, February 21, 2022. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

When pressed on whether he was hinting at Netanyahu, Alsheich said that he was not an investigator and did want to hypothesize. He trusted those qualified to do so to get to the bottom of the affair, but said that Calcalist should reveal what it knew before a different news outlet finds out, arguing that it was Calcalists' "moral imperative."

Alsheich also did not deny that he was considering a libel suit because his name was smeared but said that law enforcement was more seriously hurt since people will only remember the headlines, and not what will be revealed later on.

In a series of reports beginning in January, Calcalist reported that the police's cyber unit had illegally infiltrated numerous cellphones without a warrant. It named a number of people related to former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, including key state witness Shlomo Filber. It later named 26 people as being victims of police hacking, including three former government ministry director-generals and prominent businesspeople.

The police initially denied any wrongdoing. It stuck to its claim that no searches were conducted without a warrant but later admitted that while Filber's phone was hacked with a judge's consent, the police had extracted unwarranted information, such as his contact list. The material that was extracted illegally was not passed on to the prosecution.

An investigative team headed by Deputy Attorney General Amit Merari and aided by Shin Bet and Mossad cyber experts found that the police received approval and subsequently attempted to hack only three out of the 26 people named in the report, only one of which was successful. The team did not find any evidence of attempted unwarranted hacking and Calcalist did not provide any.



Tags Israel Police Shin Bet Roni Alsheich NSO Pegasus
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

$1 million bounty on Putin offered by Russian businessman

Russian President Vladimir Putin is seen at a polling station in Moscow.
2

Six Russian government websites including Kremlin website down

Cyber attack
3

Pro-Putin Chechen general who led 'gay purge' killed in Ukraine

General Magomed Tushayev and others.
4

Russia-Ukraine war: Roman Abramovich in Belarus assisting talks at Kyiv's request

Roman Abramovich, owner of Chelsea FC looks on during the Premier League match between Chelsea and Sunderland at Stamford Bridge on May 21, 2017 in London, England.
5

Fuel and logistics problems frustrate Russian advance - analysis

Russian servicemen drive tanks during military exercises in the Leningrad Region, Russia, in this handout picture released February 14, 2022.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by