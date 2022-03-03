The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Israeli News

US thanks Israel for helping it secure votes against Russia at UN

Israel had originally been reticent to support actions condemning Russia the UN.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Published: MARCH 3, 2022 12:20
The Ambassador to the UN Gilad Erdan speaks to the United Nations Security Council. (photo credit: UNITED NATIONS)
The Ambassador to the UN Gilad Erdan speaks to the United Nations Security Council.
(photo credit: UNITED NATIONS)

The United States thanked Israel for helping it secure votes to ensure significant passage of a resolution condemning Russia's invasion of Ukraine at the United Nations General Assembly on Wednesday.

Out of the UN 193 states, 141 approved the measure and only five — Russia, Syria, Belarus, Eritrea and North Korea — opposed it. 

The resolution called for an immediate cessation of hostilities and a Russian withdrawal from all sovereign Ukrainian territory. It also condemned Russia's readiness to increase the readiness of its nuclear forces. 


Read more on the Russia-Ukraine War:

Israel had originally been reticent to support actions condemning Russia the UN. Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has attempted to mediate between Russia and Ukraine for a cease-fire and has a result has sought as natural a stance a possible while still supporting Ukraine.

Israel also wants to maintain its ties with Russia, particularly given its military presence in neighboring Syria. 

Ukrainian Ambassador to the United Nations Sergiy Kyslytsya holds the Charter of the United Nations as he speaks at the 11th emergency special session of the 193-member UN General Assembly on Russia's invasion of Ukraine, at the United Nations Headquarters in Manhattan, New York City, US, March 2, (credit: REUTERS/EDUARDO MUNOZ) Ukrainian Ambassador to the United Nations Sergiy Kyslytsya holds the Charter of the United Nations as he speaks at the 11th emergency special session of the 193-member UN General Assembly on Russia's invasion of Ukraine, at the United Nations Headquarters in Manhattan, New York City, US, March 2, (credit: REUTERS/EDUARDO MUNOZ)

Last week Israel ignored a US request to add its name to a Biden administration backed UN Security Council resolution condemning the invasion of Ukraine. Dozens of non-UNSC member signed onto that text, which failed to pass.

Israel however was among close to 100 nations how co-signed the UNGA resolution. 

According to US Ambassador to Israel Tom Nides, Israel also oworked behind the scene to help them secure votes for the resolution.

"Enormous thanks to Israel for helping rally more members to stand with Ukraine in today’s historic @UN vote. Over 141 votes to hold Russia accountable. Diplomacy matters," Nides stated. 

Israel 

The US State Department also called out Israel, "We applaud Israel, Kuwait, [and] Qatar for standing [with] Ukraine [and] co-sponsoring the [UNGA] resolution condemning Russia’s premeditated, unprovoked, [and] unjustified war against Ukraine. We are united [and] more resolved than ever to support Ukraine [and] stop Russia’s aggression."

Three of the four Abraham Accord signatories backed the US against Russia: the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, and Morocco. The fourth accords country, Sudan abstained. 

The UAE, which holds this month's rotating presidency at the UNSC, had abstained on the failed UNSC resolution, but then changed its stance in support of Ukraine. 

"We voted for this resolution and we join with member states in making this appeal to peace," the UAE envoy said, 

Other Middle East countries who supported the text were Egypt, Jordan, Lebanon, Saudi Arabia and Oman.



Tags Israel United Nations Russia ukraine usa Ukraine crisis
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

$1 million bounty on Putin offered by Russian businessman

Russian President Vladimir Putin is seen at a polling station in Moscow.
2

Six Russian government websites including Kremlin website down

Cyber attack
3

Pro-Putin Chechen general who led 'gay purge' killed in Ukraine

General Magomed Tushayev and others.
4

Russia-Ukraine war: Roman Abramovich in Belarus assisting talks at Kyiv's request

Roman Abramovich, owner of Chelsea FC looks on during the Premier League match between Chelsea and Sunderland at Stamford Bridge on May 21, 2017 in London, England.
5

Fuel and logistics problems frustrate Russian advance - analysis

Russian servicemen drive tanks during military exercises in the Leningrad Region, Russia, in this handout picture released February 14, 2022.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by