A bill that would allow bereaved parents to use the sperm of their dead children has passed a preliminary reading by the Ministerial Committee for Legislation, giving parents fighting to become grandparents hope.

The proposed bill, known as the Continuity bill, was approved by a consensus of 52 in favor.

It will give soldiers the option to give their written permission to retrieve their sperm should they perish. The spouse or parents of a fallen soldier can request to retrieve the sperm within 72 hours from his death.

The bill also stipulates that any child born to a fallen soldier would not be viewed as an IDF orphan and the mother will not receive any benefits that are given to children whose parent dies during military service. It also regulates the arrangement of families who have retrieved the sperm before it becomes law.

Calling it an “important bill,” MK Zvi Hauser (New Hope) said that “it is the moral and ethical duty of a state that sends its best son to protect its security” to provide the widest envelope of support to families.

“In the 21st century, this envelope should also include the possibility of realizing the will of every human being - to use existing technologies to ensure their ability to produce offspring,” he said. "Today we took a step in which the Knesset began to regulate the issue according to law and not leave it to a case by case scenario, we will do so with the necessary sensitivity."

BATSHEVA COHEN (left) and Or Lamishpachot Association head Irit Oren Gunders. (credit: OR LAMISHPACHOT ASSOCIATION)

The initiative is also being pushed forward by Or Lamishpachot, a nonprofit organization for families of fallen IDF soldiers run by Irit Oren Gunders. There are more than 1,500 families involved with the organization who meet several times throughout the year, including families who are involved in passing this bill into law.

“After years of hard work, we see the light at the end of the dark tunnel where bereaved parents who have already lost all hope of becoming grandparents find themselves,” said Gunders. “We say that it is the right of the families of the fallen to realize the dream and embrace a grandson from the son’s seed.

Thanking those involved in passing the bill, Gunders said that it was a “milestone in doing justice” to bereaved families, to “parents who sent their sons to military service and did not see them return.”

Gunders told the Post that she is working with several families on the initiative, including Nitza Shmueli whose son, Barel Hadaria Shmueli, was killed by a Hamas terrorist during a violent riot along the Gaza border last year.

Shmueli also retrieved her son’s sperm and is taking part in the fight to get the bill passed.

Baruch Ben Yigal’s son, St.-Sgt. Amit Ben Yigal, was killed during an arrest raid in the West Bank village of Yabad two years ago. He told The Jerusalem Post in a recent interview that he retrieved his son’s sperm shortly after he died with the intent to use it to become a grandfather.

“The terrorist stopped me from being a parent, but I do not want him to stop me from being a grandparent,” he said at the time.

Ben Yigal said he has the names and contact information of 182 women from across the country who want to be the mother, and the only reason they have not moved forward is that the state is stopping him.

On Wednesday following the passing, Ben Yigal said that he was finally smiling because the MKs had given him the chance of life again.

“Thank you for choosing life, I am finally smiling,” he said.