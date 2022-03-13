The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Israeli, Romanian FM meet: 'Israel condemns Russian invasion of Ukraine'

Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid and Romanian Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu called on Russia to stop the attacks and the airstrikes and to solve the issue diplomatically. 

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MARCH 13, 2022 11:34
Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid and Romanian Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu meeting in Romania, March 13, 2022 . (photo credit: SHLOMI AMSALEM/GPO)
Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid and Romanian Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu meeting in Romania, March 13, 2022 .
(photo credit: SHLOMI AMSALEM/GPO)

"Israel, like Romania, condemns the Russian invasion of Ukraine - there is no justification for it," Foreign Minister Yair Lapid and Romanian Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu said in a joint statement from the border with Ukraine on Sunday. 

The two called on Russia to stop the attacks and the airstrikes and to solve the issue diplomatically. 

"Israel will help in whatever way it can to achieve peace," they said, adding that Israel is working with its partners, the US and European allies to "put an end to this tragedy as soon as possible." 

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has been in continuous contact with all the major players of the war, as it entered its 18th day of fighting. 

The cooperation between the two countries has been fruitful, they said. Romania helped with the escape through the border at Siret of Jewish orphans from Odessa, Jewish children with cancer who were sent to Israel for treatment as well as thousands of refugees. 

Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid and Romanian Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu meeting in Romania, March 13, 2022 . (credit: SHLOMI AMSALEM/GPO)

Officials at the border corssing have been helping move refugees across to safety. 



