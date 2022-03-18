Renegade Yisrael Beytenu MK Eli Avidar denied a report on Friday that he is already forming a new political party to prepare for the next election.

Avidar has invited activists to his home in Shoresh outside Jerusalem on Tuesday to plan a strategy for ensuring the passage of a bill that would prevent anyone under indictment from forming a government. Avidar, who was one of the leaders of protests when Benjamin Netanyahu was prime minister, wants to prevent him from returning to power.

Others involved in the protests are expected to attend the meeting.

"In the framework of his return to the Knesset and preparations for the summer session, he will meet with a number of activists and speak to them about the indicted bill," a spokesman for Avidar said. "At this stage, no new formal organization is planned. It is just a meeting to plan future activity."

Last month, Avidar quit his cabinet seat and returned to the Knesset in accordance with the Norwegian Law, protesting several government decisions. But he remains loyal to the coalition in the Knesset.

OPPOSITION LEADER Benjamin Netanyahu speaks at the annual Jerusalem Conference of the Besheva Group last week. (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)

Nevertheless, he intends to fight the government to pass anti-Netanyahu legislation that is opposed by Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked and perhaps also Prime Minister Naftali Bennett. He intends to submit the bill himself after Justice Minister Gideon Sa'ar drafted and hesitated.

Sa'ar has not succeeded in passing a milder bill that would limit prime ministers to eight years in office.. But the past terms of Netanyahu are not included in the bill.