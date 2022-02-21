Gantz threatens coalition stability over tensions

Defense Minister Benny Gantz and his Blue and White faction decided on Monday to boycott votes on legislation in the Knesset due to a dispute over pensions for IDF officers.

In a statement released by Blue and White, Gantz's faction lamented the "harm to the security of the state and a commitment made by the coalition."

In the faction meeting, Gantz also complained about a stalemate in passing the IDF draft bill for haredim (ultra-Orthodox) and other issues pertaining to his ministry.

"It pains me that populist politicians, some of whom are post-Zionists, decided to knowingly harm the security of the state and its career soldiers who are protecting the state," he said.

Earlier, both Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid expressed support for the significant rise in pensions for IDF officers, which are opposed by Labor and Meretz.

The dispute with Ra'am (United Arab List) was temporarily resolved.