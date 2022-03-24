The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
US Secretary of State Blinken to travel to Middle East, visit Israel

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is expected to meet with Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, Defense Minister Benny Gantz, and Israeli President Isaac Herzog.

By OMRI NAHMIAS
Published: MARCH 24, 2022 18:17
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken reacts after posing for a group picture during a meeting of the Foreign Ministers of the G7 Nations at the Munich Security Conference (MSC) in Munich, Germany February 19, 2022. (photo credit: REUTERS/INA FASSBENDER)
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken reacts after posing for a group picture during a meeting of the Foreign Ministers of the G7 Nations at the Munich Security Conference (MSC) in Munich, Germany February 19, 2022.
(photo credit: REUTERS/INA FASSBENDER)

WASHINGTON - US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will arrive in Israel on Saturday as a part of a four-day Middle East trip, the State Department announced.

He is expected to meet with Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, Defense Minister Benny Gantz, and Israeli President Isaac Herzog. “The Secretary will underscore the unwavering US commitment to Israel’s security, engage on Israeli-Palestinian issues, and discuss regional and global challenges with his counterparts in the Israeli government,” State Department Spokesperson said in a statement.

Blinken will also visit the West Bank and meet with PA leader Mahmoud Abbas in Ramallah “as well as with representatives of Palestinian civil society.”

“In these meetings, the Secretary will emphasize the importance of strengthening U.S.-Palestinian relations, and advancing freedom, security and prosperity for the Palestinian people,” the statement reads.

Later, Blinken will travel to Rabat, Morocco, to meet with Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita and other senior government officials “to exchange views on regional issues and bilateral cooperation, as well as advancing human rights and fundamental freedoms,” said Price.

Foreign Minister Yair Lapid and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken during their meeting in Riga, Latvia, on March 7, 2022 (credit: EDITS PALENS) Foreign Minister Yair Lapid and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken during their meeting in Riga, Latvia, on March 7, 2022 (credit: EDITS PALENS)

While in Rabat, Secretary Blinken will also meet UAE Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed to discuss regional security and international developments, the State Department said.

His last stop will be Algiers, Algeria where he is expected to meet with President Abdelmadjid Tebboune and Foreign Minister Ramtane Lamamra t”o discuss regional security and stability, commercial cooperation, advancing human rights and fundamental freedoms, and other areas of mutual concern.”

“During the course of his trip, the Secretary will emphasize to all of the foreign leaders he meets that the United States stands in solidarity with the government and people of Ukraine in the face of the Kremlin’s aggression,” the State Department said. “We will continue to work closely with our allies and partners to impose further costs on Putin and his enablers if Putin does not change course.”



