The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

High school students deviate from trip to visit family of murdered officer

The students were greeted by Falah's family and were addressed by Falah's uncle - who said that "our hearts are broken and I am sure that you students are now feeling a part of that pain.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: APRIL 1, 2022 04:25
High school students deviate from trip to visit family of murdered officer. (photo credit: OHR TORAH STONE)
High school students deviate from trip to visit family of murdered officer.
(photo credit: OHR TORAH STONE)

A group of tenth-grade high school students deviated on Wednesday from their scheduled trip in order to visit the family of Yazan Falah, a Druze border guard that was killed in Hadera a few days ago.

The students, from Derech Avot High School, decided they wanted to pay their respects when they noticed that the route they were taking passed by Falah's residence. Around 80 students attended Falah's family's home.

“As Jews, our presence here in this land has always been alongside others and we have a particular bond in modern times with the Druze people,” Yoni Hollander, the school's principal, said. “Sadly this is a bond too often written in blood, but our joint prayer is that it will soon become one of peace."

The students were greeted by Falah's family and were addressed by Falah's uncle who said that "our hearts are broken and I am sure that you students are now feeling a part of that pain. The fact that you chose to divert from your planned trip and insisted on coming to mourn and strengthen us is not something anyone could take for granted.  Moreover, it proves how in your youth you already feel this sense of unity and empathy that exists between us."

One of the students recalled Falah's uncle having tears in his eyes as he spoke. 

Israel Police arrest 12 ISIS supporters and members after terror attack in Hadera (credit: ISRAEL POLICE) Israel Police arrest 12 ISIS supporters and members after terror attack in Hadera (credit: ISRAEL POLICE)

The incident in Hadera is but one of many terror attacks that have occurred in Israel in the past few days.



Tags Terrorism hadera Druze
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Scientists discover new solar waves that don't fit with current theories

A coronal mass ejection from the Sun imaged on August 31, 2012
2

Terror in Hadera: Two Border Police officers killed in ISIS attack

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett at the Hadera police station after the attack.
3

Israel on high security, military alert after week of terror attacks

Israel Police officers and rescue forces are seen at the scene of a shooting attack in Bnei Brak, March 29, 2022
4

Five killed in Bnei Brak shooting as Israel enters 'new wave of terror'

Israel Police officers and rescue forces are seen at the scene of a shooting attack in Bnei Brak, March 29, 2022
5

Azerbaijan expresses outrage after Russia says it violated ceasefire

An Azeri soldier is seen at fighting positions near divided Taghavard village in Nagorno-Karabakh region

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by