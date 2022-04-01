A group of tenth-grade high school students deviated on Wednesday from their scheduled trip in order to visit the family of Yazan Falah, a Druze border guard that was killed in Hadera a few days ago.

The students, from Derech Avot High School, decided they wanted to pay their respects when they noticed that the route they were taking passed by Falah's residence. Around 80 students attended Falah's family's home.

“As Jews, our presence here in this land has always been alongside others and we have a particular bond in modern times with the Druze people,” Yoni Hollander, the school's principal, said. “Sadly this is a bond too often written in blood, but our joint prayer is that it will soon become one of peace."

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

The students were greeted by Falah's family and were addressed by Falah's uncle who said that "our hearts are broken and I am sure that you students are now feeling a part of that pain. The fact that you chose to divert from your planned trip and insisted on coming to mourn and strengthen us is not something anyone could take for granted. Moreover, it proves how in your youth you already feel this sense of unity and empathy that exists between us."

One of the students recalled Falah's uncle having tears in his eyes as he spoke.

Israel Police arrest 12 ISIS supporters and members after terror attack in Hadera (credit: ISRAEL POLICE)

The incident in Hadera is but one of many terror attacks that have occurred in Israel in the past few days.