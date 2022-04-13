The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Hapoalim, Eshkolot to offer free tours during Passover

The bank is also sponsoring free admission to museums and nature sites.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: APRIL 13, 2022 18:15
The logo of Bank Hapoalim, Israel's biggest bank, is seen at their main branch in Tel Aviv, Israel July 18, 2016. (photo credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN)
The logo of Bank Hapoalim, Israel's biggest bank, is seen at their main branch in Tel Aviv, Israel July 18, 2016.
(photo credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN)

Bank Hapoalim will for the Passover holiday offer 60 free day and evening tours around the country with certified tour guides from the Eshkolot Association, along with free entry to a variety of activities and attractions being offered by small tourism businesses in the South.

As it has been for years, the bank is also offering free admission to heritage and nature sites and museums.

The activities, attractions and guided tours are subject to pre-registration and all the sites and attractions are to be run according to Health Ministry guidelines.

The Passover project sponsored by Bank Hapoalim, taking place for the 17th year, was initiated to help support museums and heritage and nature sites. The bank has decided to also assist tour guides, who have been severely affected by the pandemic.

This year’s project new attractions and museums include: ANU – the Jewish People’s Museum, Timna Park, the Ein Harod Art Center and Ben Gurion’s Cabin.

Bank Hapoalim (credit: AVIV GOTTLIEB)Bank Hapoalim (credit: AVIV GOTTLIEB)

In addition, this year, a social pop-up by Bank Hapoalim will be set up for just one week in the heart of Ben Shemen Forest, offering games and experiences for the whole family on the topics of society, helping others, managing money and more.



