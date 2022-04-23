The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Christian pilgrims and Israel Police clash during Holy Fire ceremony

Thousands of pilgrims arrived in the Old City for the Holy Fire ceremony of Saturday of Light.

By ARIELLA MARSDEN
Published: APRIL 23, 2022 20:24
Pilgrims light candles in the Holy Fire Ceremony in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre. (photo credit: ISRAEL POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
Pilgrims light candles in the Holy Fire Ceremony in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre.
(photo credit: ISRAEL POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Clashes broke out between Christian pilgrims and Israeli Police officers on Saturday during the Holy Fire ceremony which has not taken place in its full capacity in two years.

The Holy Fire ceremony did not take place as it usually would over the past two years due to COVID-19 restrictions, so the police were expecting a larger amount of pilgrims than in previous years. The number of pilgrims admitted to the Old City was therefore limited to 4,000 people compared to the regular 11,000 that have attended in the past.

The limit was also said to have been set to prevent a tragedy like Mount Meron last year in which 45 people were trampled to death after more people were admitted to the tomb of Rabbi Shimon Bar Yochai than it can hold.

As expected, thousands of pilgrims arrived to take part in the Holy Fire ceremony, and police officers were spread around the Old City to control the masses from the early morning hours. As planned, only 4,000 people were admitted at once, and no more people were allowed in until those inside came out.

Clashes broke out when some pilgrims tried to break past the blockades by force and the police officers tried to stop them. The officers reacted violently with one video showing a policeman grabbing a pilgrim's neck.

Pilgrims light candles in the Holy Fire Ceremony in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre. (credit: ISRAEL POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT) Pilgrims light candles in the Holy Fire Ceremony in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre. (credit: ISRAEL POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Holy Fire is said to be a glow that rises from Jesus' tomb in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre on Saturday of Light - the day before Orthodox Easter Sunday. The glow is believed to turn into a column of fire from which the clergy and pilgrims light candles and light the church which is kept dark before the ceremony begins.

Tensions have been high in Jerusalem as Ramadan, Passover and Easter coincided this year. Daily riots have broken out on Temple Mount over the past couple of weeks since Ramadan started.



Tags police Church of the Holy Sepulchre Christians Easter
