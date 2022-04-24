The Environmental Protection Ministry and the Health Ministry issued a statement recommending that people who are at risk stay indoors as much as possible on Sunday due to high pollution in the air.

There were high concentrations of dust on the ground early on Sunday morning that rose into the air in later hours in Jerusalem, Judea and Samaria and the north of Israel. This was due to winds blowing dust into Israel from Jordan.

The air was expected to clear toward the afternoon and evening.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

The warning was aimed for the most part at people who are at high risk of being harmed by the pollution in the air such as people with heart issues, lung issues, the elderly, children and pregnant women.

A further warning was issued to the general population to refrain from strenuous exercise outside.

Dusty fog envelopes the rooftops of Jerusalem. (credit: ARIELLA MARSDEN)