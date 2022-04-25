The IDF and Israel Police thwarted an attempt to smuggle NIS 1 million in handguns over the Israeli-Jordanian border in the Jordan Valley on Monday morning.

On Sunday, IDF lookouts spotted suspects near the border from the Jordanian side. IDF soldiers who arrived at the scene found a backpack containing 24 handguns.

Police officers from the "Yagal" unit and IDF soldiers prepared an ambush, spotting a suspect nearing the border from the Israeli side on Monday morning.

IDF, police thwart attempt to smuggle NIS 1 million in weapons over Jordanian border (Credit: Israel Police)

The security forces ambushed the suspect, a 29-year-old resident of Jericho, near the fence, finding a backpack containing 80,000 Jordanian dinars (NIS 380,000).

Six weapons smuggling attempts have been thwarted by Israeli forces since the beginning of the year, according to police. 169 weapons have been seized so far.