The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

IDF, police thwart attempt to smuggle NIS 1 million in weapons

Security forces found a backpack carrying 80,000 Jordanian dinars (NIS 380,000) on the suspect.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: APRIL 25, 2022 09:57
Weapons captured by IDF and police after thwarting a smuggling attempt along the Jordanian border (photo credit: ISRAEL POLICE)
Weapons captured by IDF and police after thwarting a smuggling attempt along the Jordanian border
(photo credit: ISRAEL POLICE)

The IDF and Israel Police thwarted an attempt to smuggle NIS 1 million in handguns over the Israeli-Jordanian border in the Jordan Valley on Monday morning.

On Sunday, IDF lookouts spotted suspects near the border from the Jordanian side. IDF soldiers who arrived at the scene found a backpack containing 24 handguns.

Police officers from the "Yagal" unit and IDF soldiers prepared an ambush, spotting a suspect nearing the border from the Israeli side on Monday morning.

IDF, police thwart attempt to smuggle NIS 1 million in weapons over Jordanian border (Credit: Israel Police)

The security forces ambushed the suspect, a 29-year-old resident of Jericho, near the fence, finding a backpack containing 80,000 Jordanian dinars (NIS 380,000).

Six weapons smuggling attempts have been thwarted by Israeli forces since the beginning of the year, according to police. 169 weapons have been seized so far.



Tags IDF Jordan police Smuggling illegal weapons
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Putin demands Russia gain control of Jerusalem church as promised

Church of St Alexander Nevsky, Jerusalem.
2

When blood spills on Passover and Easter, it’s time to build the Temple

A computer-generated rendition of the Third Temple
3

About 30% of COVID-19 patients suffer from 'long COVID' - study

Technicians carry out a diagnostic test for Covid-19 in a lab at Leumit Health Care Services branch in Or Yehuda, on January 21, 2022.
4

Jewish group demands Le Pen remove ‘white supremacist dog whistle’

Marine Le Pen, leader of French far-right National Rally (Rassemblement National) party and candidate for the 2022 French presidential election, gestures as she delivers a speech after partial results in the first round of the 2022 French presidential election are announced, in Paris, France, April
5

Israeli weapon seen used by Neo-Nazi Ukrainian unit against Russia

Members of Azov battalion attend a rally on the Volunteer Day honouring fighters, who joined the Ukrainian armed forces during a military conflict in the country's eastern regions, in central Kiev, Ukraine March 14, 2020.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by