New humanities bagrut system reform causes controversy

Education Minister Yifat Shasha Biton announced a reform to the bagrut system for high school History, Literature, Tanach and Social Studies on Monday, causing much controversy among teachers and people.

The reform will see an end to the traditional bagrut exam system for the four listed subjects and will instead replace them with one extensive research project that will include all four subjects.

The teachers for these classes will be given a choice of three teaching methods of which they must choose one.

Variety

The first choice is a varied teaching method which will include frontal teaching, learning through instructional videos, online teaching and assignments, research assignments, independent learning and learning outside of the classroom.

MK Yifat Shasha-Biton (credit: Courtesy)

Digital-based teaching

In this method, the teaching will mainly be done through online courses that the Education Ministry will approve, and the teachers will be available to answer questions and guide the students through the courses.

Research

The teachers in this method will be based on a plan and materials that the teacher will put together themselves. This method will only be available to teachers who are specially trained for it by the Education Ministry.

The teachers will teach their classes in one of the three methods to their students in 10th and 11th grade, at which point the students will write their final project in the middle or end of 11th grade.

The project will be made up of four parts - History, Literature, Tanach and Social Studies and will expect the students to research a topic of their choosing in relation to the four topics. The students will work in teams of two or three and be supported by the teachers of all four subjects throughout the process.

For the Arab and Druze schools, the Literature section will focus on Arabic, and the Tanach section will be replaced with Hebrew Language.

The reform is set to begin in the next academic year for students in 10th grade.

"Today's world is changing fast, and the teaching methods need to evolve in the bagrut system as well," said Shasha-Biton. "Therefore, we are setting out on a journey with a revolutionary reform that will change the entire method in Israel and will eventually project on all the ages in the whole education system.

"We are changing our ways to give students the chance to stop memorizing and begin taking an interest. We are changing our ways in order to strengthen the educational teams and allow them to teach in many varied ways and realize their vision."

The announcement of the reform caused some outrage among the MKs.

"Yigal Alon was right when he said that a people who does not know its past has a weak present and a murky future," said MK Itamar Ben Gvir. "We must not cancel the bagrut exams in History and Tanach, and I call to the education minister to retract her intention to cancel these exams."

Likud MK Keti Shitrit has voiced her opinions in agreement with Ben Gvir.

"The bagrut reform is dangerous and destructive," she said. "There's a big difference between when students learn for the sake of learning and not for the exam. The bagrut forces the students to learn and memorize.

"I am full of hope that this destructive and absurd reform does not actually happen because it would significantly harm the future generation who will be detached from all the values, history and our Jewish identity."

On the other hand, MK Naama Lazimi is cautiously optimistic.

"Canceling the bagrut exams may be a correct and positive move that will have a good pedagogical effect," she said. "But this is only on the condition that the acceptance requirements to university and the ranking of schools change. The Education Ministry's reform is a way to get rid of humanities in schools for students in the periphery and of low socioeconomic standing who have less access to enriching materials."