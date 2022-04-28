The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Firefighters searching for 4-year-old girl after fire in Jerusalem

Police officers were working with the fire department at the scene of the fire.

By SHLOMI HELLER/WALLA!
Published: APRIL 28, 2022 20:44
Firefighters and police at the scene where a fire broke at an apartment in Jerusalem, April 28, 2022. (photo credit: Arie Leib Abrams/Flash90)
Firefighters and police at the scene where a fire broke at an apartment in Jerusalem, April 28, 2022.
(photo credit: Arie Leib Abrams/Flash90)

A four-year-old girl is missing following a fire that broke out on the fourth floor of a building at 17 Avraham Talmud Street in Jerusalem, the police said on Thursday. It was also reported that the fire was brought under control.

Fire and Rescue chief Eyal Caspi arrived at the scene of the incident to monitor the search efforts and the search for the trapped girl.

Additional firefighters who arrived at the scene broke into the building's stairwell and rescued an elderly woman from the lower floor who was evacuated to the hospital for further treatment. Meanwhile, crews went up to the roof of the building and began efforts to extinguish the attic that burned completely while the roof of the building collapsed.

Video from the scene of a fire in Geula, Jerusalem, April 28, 2022 (Credit: United Hatzalah)

Police said officers are currently working with the fire department at the scene of the fire. "The police who arrived at the scene began operations to close off the scene to allow the emergency and rescue forces to operate at the scene. In addition, traffic police were deployed in the area to maintain a lane for emergency traffic. The forces continue to act at this time to scan the building and locate trapped people."

Earlier this week, seven people were injured in a fire in a four-story building on Greenbaum Street in Netanya. Medical crews who arrived at the scene treated the injured, including two seriously, one in moderate condition and four in mild condition, and evacuated them to Laniado Medical Center in the city.



Tags Jerusalem police fire
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Archaeological dig in Turkey uncovers massive underground city

A Turkish flag, with the New and the Suleymaniye mosques in the background, flies on a passenger ferry in Istanbul, Turkey, April 11, 2019.
2

About 30% of COVID-19 patients suffer from 'long COVID' - study

Technicians carry out a diagnostic test for Covid-19 in a lab at Leumit Health Care Services branch in Or Yehuda, on January 21, 2022.
3

Russia planned to invade Belarus after Lukashenko was reelected - GUR

RUSSIAN PRESIDENT Vladimir Putin (right) gestures next to Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko during their meeting at the Sirius educational center, in the Black sea resort of Sochi, Russia, on February 15.
4

Russia wants to force Ukrainian POWs to donate blood - Ukrainian official

Ukrainian ombudswoman for human rights Lyudmila Denisova speaks with journalists before the arrival of detained crew members of Ukrainian naval ships, which were seized by Russia's FSB security service in November 2018, outside a court building in Moscow, Russia July 17, 2019.
5

China developing means of saving Earth from asteroids - report

An asteroid is seen near Earth in this artistic illustration.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by