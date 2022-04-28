Firefighters searching for 4-year-old girl after fire in Jerusalem

A four-year-old girl is missing following a fire that broke out on the fourth floor of a building at 17 Avraham Talmud Street in Jerusalem, the police said on Thursday. It was also reported that the fire was brought under control.

Fire and Rescue chief Eyal Caspi arrived at the scene of the incident to monitor the search efforts and the search for the trapped girl.

Additional firefighters who arrived at the scene broke into the building's stairwell and rescued an elderly woman from the lower floor who was evacuated to the hospital for further treatment. Meanwhile, crews went up to the roof of the building and began efforts to extinguish the attic that burned completely while the roof of the building collapsed.

Video from the scene of a fire in Geula, Jerusalem, April 28, 2022 (Credit: United Hatzalah)

Police said officers are currently working with the fire department at the scene of the fire. "The police who arrived at the scene began operations to close off the scene to allow the emergency and rescue forces to operate at the scene. In addition, traffic police were deployed in the area to maintain a lane for emergency traffic. The forces continue to act at this time to scan the building and locate trapped people."

Earlier this week, seven people were injured in a fire in a four-story building on Greenbaum Street in Netanya. Medical crews who arrived at the scene treated the injured, including two seriously, one in moderate condition and four in mild condition, and evacuated them to Laniado Medical Center in the city.