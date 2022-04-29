The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Fatal bombing case from 2012 finally solved by Israeli, Moroccan authorities

Lior Hada, 36, was charged with the murder and attempted murder of Zion Yanna and his brother in a revenge hit for a southern Israel gang. He fled to Morocco the day after the bombing.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF, YANIR YAGNA/WALLA!
Published: APRIL 29, 2022 11:37
Arrest of Lior Hadad, 36, for the murder of Zion Yanna in 2012. (photo credit: ISRAEL POLICE)
Arrest of Lior Hadad, 36, for the murder of Zion Yanna in 2012.
(photo credit: ISRAEL POLICE)

A 2012 car bombing in Ashkelon in which a man named Zion Yanna died was finally solved, Israel Police announced on Friday. 

An indictment was filed n the Beersheba District Court against Lior Hadad, 36, for planting the bomb that killed Yanna and seriously injured his brother who was in the car with him. Hadad had fled to Morocco shortly after the bombing and remained outside of Israel for around a decade. 

A years-long Israel Police investigation by the criminal division's Southern district with Moroccan authorities brought to his arrest on April 22.

Hadad is being charged with murder and attempted murder and his arrest are being continually extended. He planted the bomb as revenge for the Yanna brothers cutting ties with the known criminal gang associated with Shalom Domrani and Mumi Kasentini. 

Domrani himself was released from prison in October after a six-year sentence, following a plea bargain in which he confessed to two counts of attempted murder, illegal weapons supplying, and planning to carry out a crime. Israel Police noted a rise in criminal activity in Ashdod and Ashkelon since the beginning of the year in expectation of his release.

Shalom Domrani seen in the Rishon Lezion court, August 2011. (credit: Gideon Markowicz/Flash90)Shalom Domrani seen in the Rishon Lezion court, August 2011. (credit: Gideon Markowicz/Flash90)

"The limit does not exist for us, just like it doesn't exist for criminals," said Lachish District Commander Barak Mordechai. "The reach of Israel Police is extensive, as can be seen from this arrest. It's all a matter of time when it comes to bringing Israeli criminals to justice." 

Hadad used about a half kilo of explosive bricks, electric explosives, a wireless operational system and a stolen car, according to the indictment. He then sold the Yanna brothers a cover story where they would become partners in shops in Ashdod and Ashkelon and receive a free car as a result. 

He then put fake license plates on the car and attached the explosives to the bottom. Once the two entered the car, he set off the explosion and ran. 

Only one of the devices - the one where Zion was sitting - went off though. The second one didn't, allowing his brother to escape. Hadad fled to Morocco the next day. 



Tags Ashdod Ashkelon bombing car
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Archaeological dig in Turkey uncovers massive underground city

A Turkish flag, with the New and the Suleymaniye mosques in the background, flies on a passenger ferry in Istanbul, Turkey, April 11, 2019.
2

About 30% of COVID-19 patients suffer from 'long COVID' - study

Technicians carry out a diagnostic test for Covid-19 in a lab at Leumit Health Care Services branch in Or Yehuda, on January 21, 2022.
3

Russia planned to invade Belarus after Lukashenko was reelected - GUR

RUSSIAN PRESIDENT Vladimir Putin (right) gestures next to Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko during their meeting at the Sirius educational center, in the Black sea resort of Sochi, Russia, on February 15.
4

Russia wants to force Ukrainian POWs to donate blood - Ukrainian official

Ukrainian ombudswoman for human rights Lyudmila Denisova speaks with journalists before the arrival of detained crew members of Ukrainian naval ships, which were seized by Russia's FSB security service in November 2018, outside a court building in Moscow, Russia July 17, 2019.
5

China developing means of saving Earth from asteroids - report

An asteroid is seen near Earth in this artistic illustration.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by