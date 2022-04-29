A 2012 car bombing in Ashkelon in which a man named Zion Yanna died was finally solved, Israel Police announced on Friday.

An indictment was filed n the Beersheba District Court against Lior Hadad, 36, for planting the bomb that killed Yanna and seriously injured his brother who was in the car with him. Hadad had fled to Morocco shortly after the bombing and remained outside of Israel for around a decade.

A years-long Israel Police investigation by the criminal division's Southern district with Moroccan authorities brought to his arrest on April 22.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

Hadad is being charged with murder and attempted murder and his arrest are being continually extended. He planted the bomb as revenge for the Yanna brothers cutting ties with the known criminal gang associated with Shalom Domrani and Mumi Kasentini.

Domrani himself was released from prison in October after a six-year sentence, following a plea bargain in which he confessed to two counts of attempted murder, illegal weapons supplying, and planning to carry out a crime. Israel Police noted a rise in criminal activity in Ashdod and Ashkelon since the beginning of the year in expectation of his release.

Shalom Domrani seen in the Rishon Lezion court, August 2011. (credit: Gideon Markowicz/Flash90)

"The limit does not exist for us, just like it doesn't exist for criminals," said Lachish District Commander Barak Mordechai. "The reach of Israel Police is extensive, as can be seen from this arrest. It's all a matter of time when it comes to bringing Israeli criminals to justice."

Hadad used about a half kilo of explosive bricks, electric explosives, a wireless operational system and a stolen car, according to the indictment. He then sold the Yanna brothers a cover story where they would become partners in shops in Ashdod and Ashkelon and receive a free car as a result.

He then put fake license plates on the car and attached the explosives to the bottom. Once the two entered the car, he set off the explosion and ran.

Only one of the devices - the one where Zion was sitting - went off though. The second one didn't, allowing his brother to escape. Hadad fled to Morocco the next day.